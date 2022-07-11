Natural farming to be successful like Digital India and Swachh Bharat: PM

People’s movement on natural farming will be widely successful like the Digital India Mission, Jal Jeevan Mission or Swachh Bharat Mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sunday. The sooner the farmers joined this change, the bigger heights of success they would achieve, the prime minister added as he virtually addressed a conclave on natural farming in Surat.

While India has centuries of experience on natural farming, the government has been seriously working for the past eight years to take global benefits of it to all the people of the country, Modi added. “When the people of the entire country become resolute to achieve a goal, then there will neither be any hurdle nor will we feel exhausted. When the biggest of works is done with the power of people’s participation, its success is ensured by the people of the country,” Modi said, citing the examples of Jal Jeevan Mission, Swachh Bharat Mission and Digital India Mission. He said the responsibility of providing clean water to villages was taken over by people of the villages and its water committees. Similarly, he added, credit for the success of Swachh Bharat Mission goes to the people of the villages.

Read also | A roadmap for India’s natural farming ambitions

“In the same manner, the extraordinary success of the Digital India Mission is our country’s reply to those people who used to say that it is not easy to bring change to villages… Our villages have shown that they can not only bring about a change, but can also lead the same,” Modi said.

Referring to the natural farming campaign of the government, Modi said, “The people’s movement towards natural farming too will be widely successful in times to come. The sooner the farmers get connected with this change, the bigger heights of success they will achieve.”

The conclave, organised by Surat district administration, was also attended by Guajrat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel, among others.

Farmers involved in natural farming were felicitated by the governor and the chief minister. Around 41,700 farmers from 593 villages of Surat district have adopted natural farming. Commending the works of the Surat district in natural farming, the PM said, “In a short time, more than 40,000 farmers from more than 550 gram panchayats have adopted natural farming. It is a good beginning… In the coming days, farmers in the entire country will learn a lot from your efforts and experience. The natural farming model of Surat can be a model for the entire India.”

Urging farmers to take up natural farming, the PM said it is also a medium to economic success. Modi cited government schemes/ programmes like Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana and Bharatiya Krishi Padhhati under which lakhs of farmers are being provided resources, facilities and cooperation in natural farming. Considering the social and ecological impact of natural farming, the Central government has also connected natural farming with the Namami Gange scheme, he said.