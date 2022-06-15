PM Modi likely to visit his mother on her 100th birthday on June 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Gandhinagar on June 18 to pay a visit to his mother Hiraba who will celebrate her 100th birthday on the day. A celebration has also been organised at the Modis’ native town of Vadnagar in Mehsana district by Hiraba’s sons in the evening.

Hiraba stays with her youngest son Pankaj at Raisan village on the outskirts of Gandhinagar city. Modi is slated to be on a two-day visit to Gujarat on June 17 and 18. After meeting his mother, Modi is expected to attend three events in Panchamahal and Vadodara districts of central Gujarat.

According to one of her sons Prahlad Modi, “As Hiraba is turning shatayu (100 years), we have organised a Nav Chandi Yagna and recitation of the Sundar Kand at the Hatkeshwar Temple in Vadnagar. A sangeet sandhya (musical evening) has also been organised at the temple on the occasion.”

Noted singer Anuradha Paudval and other artists are likely to perform at the event. “We will also provide food – shiro and mag – to all schoolchildren of Vadnagar. Hiraba’s presence at the event will depend on her health,” Prahlad said.