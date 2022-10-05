scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

PM Modi likely to visit Gujarat again from Oct 9 to 11

Briefing media persons following the weekly cabinet meeting, Vaghani said they have got a proposed programme of a three-day tour by the PM.

Meanwhile, the state government has also decided to organise the 13th edition of Garib Kalyan Mela across the state on October 14 and 15. (File Photo)

After his two-day visit to Gujarat last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to arrive in the state again on a three-day tour from October 9 to 11, said Gujarat government spokesperson and senior minister Jitu Vaghani on Tuesday.

Briefing media persons following the weekly cabinet meeting, Vaghani said they have got a proposed programme of a three-day tour by the PM. During the tour, the PM is likely to visit his home district Mehsana and address a public gathering there.

Meanwhile, the state government has also decided to organise the 13th edition of Garib Kalyan Mela across the state on October 14 and 15. Vaghani said that two state-level functions on this will be held in Tapi and Gir Somnath districts on October 14 and 15 respectively.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prachand’ or ‘Green War R...Premium
UPSC Key-October 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prachand’ or ‘Green War R...
After LCH induction, focus on indigenous medium-lift chopperPremium
After LCH induction, focus on indigenous medium-lift chopper
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...Premium
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-10-2022 at 03:40:02 am
Next Story

Gujarat model becoming guide for other states: Murmu

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 04: Latest News
Advertisement