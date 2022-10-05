PM Modi likely to visit Gujarat again from Oct 9 to 11

After his two-day visit to Gujarat last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to arrive in the state again on a three-day tour from October 9 to 11, said Gujarat government spokesperson and senior minister Jitu Vaghani on Tuesday.

Briefing media persons following the weekly cabinet meeting, Vaghani said they have got a proposed programme of a three-day tour by the PM. During the tour, the PM is likely to visit his home district Mehsana and address a public gathering there.

Meanwhile, the state government has also decided to organise the 13th edition of Garib Kalyan Mela across the state on October 14 and 15. Vaghani said that two state-level functions on this will be held in Tapi and Gir Somnath districts on October 14 and 15 respectively.