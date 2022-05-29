Fertiliser subsidy bill to cross Rs 2 lakh crore this year: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the central government’s subsidy Bill for fertilisers will cross an estimated Rs 2 lakh crore this financial year — 25 per cent more than the fertiliser subsidy of the last financial year.

The Prime Minister virtually inaugurated the “country’s first Nano Urea Liquid” plant of IFFCO (Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited) during a “Sahakar Se Samriddhi” event – a gathering of all cooperative institutions of Gujarat– at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. The Rs 175-crore IFFCO unit at Kalol has a capacity to produce 1.5 lakh 500 ml bottles of Nano Urea.

During the event, Modi also promised to set up eight new Nano Urea liquid plants that will help reduce India’s dependence on imported fertilisers.

“I am feeling a special happiness while inaugurating the country’s first Nano Urea plant at Kalol… The half a litre bottle of Nano Urea will equivalent to one bag (50 kg) of Urea. Just imagine the amount of transportation cost it will save for the farmer. In coming days, eight more such plants will be set up across the country. It will reduce our dependence on imported urea. I hope this innovation will not just remain limited to urea and be replicated to other fertilisers.”

“India is second biggest consumer of Urea globally. But in terms of production we are third… We import one-fourth of our requirement for fertilisers. But in case of Potash and Phosphate, we end up importing 100 per cent of our requirement from foreign countries,” said Modi while addressing a gathering of members of cooperatives bodies largely from dairy and banking sectors.

The Prime Minister narrated how reduced availability caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Covid-19 pandemic had caused the prices of fertilisers shoot northwards in the international market. However, the government did not increase the prices of fertilisers, he said.

“A 50 kilogram bag of imported urea costs Rs 3,500. The farmer gets the bag for Rs 300. Our government absorbs Rs 3,200 burden on every bag. Similarly, on a 50 kilogram bag of DAP, our government absorbs Rs 2,500,” the Prime Minister said adding that in last 12 months, the subsidy provided has risen 5 times.

“To ensure that the farmers are not troubled, the government had provided a fertiliser subsidy of Rs 1.6 lakh crore last year. This relief provided to farmers is estimated to cross Rs 2 lakh crore this year. But we have to think if we can allow our farmers to be dependent on international events. Why should the money being spent by Government of India go overseas. Should this money be used for the welfare of farmers and find a lasting solution,” Modi said while pointing out how natural farming could help provide a permanent solution.

“Lakhs of small farmers in Gujarat are now moving towards natural farming,” Modi said. However, according to Gujarat government estimates, farmers in Gujarat will be requiring 19.95 lakh metric tonne of chemical fertilisers during the upcoming Kharif Season 2022. This requirement of fertilisers will be 19 per cent more than the same season in 2021.

Later in the evening IFFCO in a release said it has produced 3.6 crore bottles of Nano Urea, out of which 2.5 crore bottles have already been sold to farmers.

IFFCO also stated that it has set up additional manufacturing facilities for production of nano fertilisers like Nano Urea, Nano DAP and Nano micro nutrients at Aonla, Phulpur, Kalol (expansion), Bengaluru, Paradeep, Kandla, Deoghar (Bihar) and Guwahati.

“All these units shall have design production capapcity of 2 lakh bottles per day with total investment of Rs 3000 crore of which Rs 750 crore is already committed,” the statement said.

Modi also spoke about re opening of big urea producing units in the country that had closed down due to lack of state of art of technology. He named Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Telengana as salted where such units have closed.

“The units in Uttar Pradesh and Telangana have restarted, and the other three will start functioning soon,” he said at the event where Union Home minister Amit Shah, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers, Mansukh Mandaviya, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP president CR Paatil were present.

Talking about setting up “model cooperative villages” he said six villages in Gujarat have been selected where all the systems will be run by cooperatives.

Modi also said that first housing cooperative in the country was in Paldi in Ahmedabad where “Pritam Nagar” residential scheme was an existing example of cooperative movement in housing sector.

“Today India is biggest producer of milk of which Gujarat has a big share. In one year we produce Rs 8 lakh crore of milk which is higher than the markets of wheat and rice put together.” He also remembered “Lijjat Papad” brand that emerged as a successful cooperative by women from tribal area in Gujarat.

Union Home Minister Shah listed out the decisions that “were in the pipeline” and will the take by the cooperative ministry headed by him in near future.

He said the Modi government is holding stakeholders consultation for a new cooperative policy. The government is creating a database of all cooperative societies in the country and is taking help of Amul to set up a laboratory to certify organic products at AmulFed dairy in Gandhinagar.”

“We will be making several changes in the mutual-state cooperative society Act… There will be transparency in our recruitments and purchases. We are also consulting with all the states to change our audit systems. All this will increase the trust of people on cooperative bodies,” he said.

CM Bhupendra Patel said that there were 2.31 crore cooperative members in Gujarat. “Every second Gujarati is associated with the cooperative sector,” he added.