PM Modi arrives in Gujarat for two-day visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Ahmedabad Airport on a two-day visit to Gujarat, on Friday evening. He was greeted by Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief C R Paatil along with others at the airport after which he proceeded to Raj Bhavan.

The PM is likely to visit his mother, Hiraba, who is entering the 100th year of her life, on Saturday. Hiraba is staying with her youngest son, Pankaj, at Raisan village on the outskirts of Gandhinagar.

Although no official announcement of PM Modi’s visit to his mother on her birthday has been made, a close family member said, “Generally, when he (PM Modi) comes to Gujarat, he does visit Hiraba. And when Saturday is her birthday, you can assume he will come.”

The family member refused to reveal if they have got an intimation of the PM’s likely visit to his mother.

The Modis have also organised a religious and musical programme in their native town of Vadnagar in Mehsana district to celebrate Hiraba’s birthday.

Later in the morning, the PM is scheduled to attend events in the Panchmahals and Vadodara districts of Central Gujarat.

In Panchmahals, the PM will visit and inaugurate the redeveloped temple of Shree Kalika Mata at Pavagadh Hill, which will be followed by his visit to Virasat Van.

Thereafter, he will attend Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan in Vadodara. From Vadodara, the PM is expected to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 21,000 crore.