Gujarat polls: PM Modi to address BJP workers on Nov 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address 80 lakh ‘page committee’ members of BJP in Gujarat on November 1. An announcement in this regard was made by Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil while addressing a gathering of the Thakor-Kshatriya community at Sesa village of Patan district in North Gujarat Friday.

The BJP has been formulating a strategy of having small committees comprising voters on a single page of a voters’ list. These committees are known as page committees and the party is trying to have committees for the maximum number of pages of the complete list.

Quoting Paatil, an official BJP party release stated that a Sneh-Milan (get together) function has been organised by the party in which PM Modi will remain virtually present and address the party workers. A party office bearer said that around 80 lakh page committee members of the party will assemble at different locations in the state and Modi will address them virtually from Mahatma Mandir on November 1. The PM will also be joined by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Paatil.

Among other things, Paatil also told the gathering in Sesa village that in the upcoming assembly election, BJP will create a historic record because the party has been doing people’s work and the people trust the leadership of Narendra Modi.

During the programme, some local leaders of the Thakor-Kshatriya Sena also joined the BJP in the presence of Paatil. The programme was also joined by party leaders like sitting MP Bharatsinh Dabhi, former minister Jaynarayan Vyas and former MLAs Balvantsinh Rajput and Alpesh Thakor.