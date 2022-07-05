PM Modi hails Digital India: Transparency ending network of middlemen

The Digital India campaign has helped save Rs 2.25 lakh crore from falling into the wrong hands in the past eight years, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gandhinagar Monday. The campaign has also helped to eliminate middle-men, he said while inaugurating “Digital India Week 2022” and a Digital Expo at Mahatma Mandir in the city.

“The transparency that has come due to Digital India has eliminated corruption at various levels adversely affecting the poor and the middle class. We have seen that period when it was difficult to get a service without paying a bribe. Digital India has saved money for the common man… ending the network of middle-men,” said PM Modi while speaking on the seventh anniversary of launching the “Digital India’” campaign, a flagship programme of the Central government.

“In the last eight years, more than Rs 23 lakh crore has been transferred through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to beneficiaries. Due to this technology, almost Rs 2.25 lakh crore that would have landed in the wrong hands have been saved,” he added. He said the trio of Jan Dhan, Mobile and Aadhaar, or JAM, have “provided maximum benefit to the poor and the middle class”.

“It will touch your hearts to know how Digital India helped missing children reconnect with their parents,” he said as he narrated the story of a 6-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh who got lost on a railway platform.

The PM said it was Digital India that helped the government tackle the crisis arising out of Covid pandemic. “CoWin and Aarogya Setu are two mobile applications that helped provide 200 crore vaccine doses. The world is still debating how to generate vaccine certificates and in India, the certificate is available immediately after a vaccine dose is taken,” he said, adding that his critics are stuck at why the vaccine certificates carry Modi’s photograph.

PM Modi also mentioned how GIFT City was emerging as a fintech hub. He said India’s UPI has been appreciated by the World Bank and others.