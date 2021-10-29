PM Modi devises schemes for all classes of people, says BJP’s CR Paatil in Patan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has devised and implemented schemes for all the classes of people, starting from a child’s birth till a person gets old and dies, Gujarat BJP Chief CR Paatil said Thursday.

“Through these schemes for children, women, senior citizens, youths and students, citizens have become aatmanirbhar (self-reliant). The BJP does not do politics, but brings the government schemes to the last man through the medium of service and dedication,” said Paatil while addressing a public gathering at the Convention Hall of Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University in Patan to felicitate around 600 needy persons who were helped by the district-based voluntary organisation – Sarasvati Seva Samiti – to get benefits of various government schemes.

Those who did remarkable services during the Covid-19 pandemic were also felicitated at the event.