Friday, October 29, 2021
PM Modi devises schemes for all classes of people, says BJP’s CR Paatil in Patan

By: Express News Service | Gandhinagar |
October 29, 2021 5:13:15 am
CR Paatil was addressing a public gathering at the Convention Hall of Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University in Patan to felicitate around 600 needy persons who were helped by the district-based voluntary organisation – Sarasvati Seva Samiti – to get benefits of various government schemes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has devised and implemented schemes for all the classes of people, starting from a child’s birth till a person gets old and dies, Gujarat BJP Chief CR Paatil said Thursday.

“Through these schemes for children, women, senior citizens, youths and students, citizens have become aatmanirbhar (self-reliant). The BJP does not do politics, but brings the government schemes to the last man through the medium of service and dedication,” said Paatil while addressing a public gathering at the Convention Hall of Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University in Patan to felicitate around 600 needy persons who were helped by the district-based voluntary organisation – Sarasvati Seva Samiti – to get benefits of various government schemes.

Those who did remarkable services during the Covid-19 pandemic were also felicitated at the event.

