Sunday, Nov 20, 2022

PM interacts with BJP workers at Shree Kamalam

PM Modi is on a tour of Gujarat to campaign for the BJP in the assembly elections. (Express Photo by Chitral Khambhati)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited state party headquarters Shree Kamalam and interacted with party workers on Sunday.

The PM reached Shree Kamalam in the evening after finishing four of his public meetings in Saurashtra. He is on a tour of Gujarat to campaign for the BJP in the assembly elections.

The BJP released photographs and a video of Modi’s visit in which he, flanked by party president CR Paatil and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on his either sides, is seen interacting with party workers.

Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, party general secretaries Pradipsinh Vaghela and Rajni Patel, organising secretary Ratnakar, office secretary Paresh Patel alias Mama, veteran party worker Ambalal Koshti, media cell co-convener Zubin Ashara and a number of party workers were present at the interaction for about 40-45 minutes.

First published on: 20-11-2022 at 11:33:19 pm
