PM holds informal meeting with core panel at BJP office

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gujarat BJP headquarters Shree Kamalam and held an “informal” meeting with the party core committee late Sunday.

Senior minister in Gujarat government and spokesperson of the government Jitu Vaghani, who is also one of the members of the core committee, said that the PM expressed happiness over the work being done by the state government and the party.

Party authorities have recently expanded the core committee while adding four new members to it.

Briefing media about the PM’s visit, Vaghani said that during the meeting, the committee members got guidance from the PM.

Party sources said that Modi’s visit to Shree Kamalam was a clear message that there is not going to be any change in the party leadership and that the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections will be held under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and party president CR Paatil.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Recently, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal had claimed that the BJP high command, terrified by AAP, was going to remove Paatil as Gujarat BJP president.