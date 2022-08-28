scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

PM holds informal meeting with core panel at BJP office

Senior minister in Gujarat government and spokesperson of the government Jitu Vaghani, who is also one of the members of the core committee, said that the PM expressed happiness over the work being done by the state government and the party.

Briefing media about the PM’s visit, Vaghani said that during the meeting, the committee members got guidance from the PM. (Express Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gujarat BJP headquarters Shree Kamalam and held an “informal” meeting with the party core committee late Sunday.

Senior minister in Gujarat government and spokesperson of the government Jitu Vaghani, who is also one of the members of the core committee, said that the PM expressed happiness over the work being done by the state government and the party.

Party authorities have recently expanded the core committee while adding four new members to it.

Briefing media about the PM’s visit, Vaghani said that during the meeting, the committee members got guidance from the PM.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Something about the CongressPremium
Something about the Congress
Chris Evert needs everyone to listenPremium
Chris Evert needs everyone to listen
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes backPremium
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of landPremium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Party sources said that Modi’s visit to Shree Kamalam was a clear message that there is not going to be any change in the party leadership and that the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections will be held under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and party president CR Paatil.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Recently, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal had claimed that the BJP high command, terrified by AAP, was going to remove Paatil as Gujarat BJP president.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 28-08-2022 at 11:02:46 pm
Next Story

‘Both ruling and opposition parties failed in bringing farmers’ plight to focus’: Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana president Raju Shetti

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

If Congress cannot flourish with Gandhis, can it survive without them?

If Congress cannot flourish with Gandhis, can it survive without them?

Premium
Teenage girl gang-raped in Thane, 3 arrested
Maharashtra

Teenage girl gang-raped in Thane, 3 arrested

Rahul remains 'No. 1', 'only' choice of Cong: Khurshid

Rahul remains 'No. 1', 'only' choice of Cong: Khurshid

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?
Bilkis Bano Case

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash
Scene Stealer

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country
Sunday Read

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country

Premium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 28: Latest News
Advertisement