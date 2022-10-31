scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 30, 2022

PM, CM Patel cancel, defer events after Morbi mishap

The PM was scheduled to virtually address the page committee members of Gujarat BJP from Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar on the occasion of Diwali on November 1.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and MoS Home Harsh Sanghavi, at the Morbi Civil hospital meeting survivors of the Jhoolta Pul collapse incident. (Express)

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel cancelled all his remaining programmes for the day and rushed to Morbi following the Jhulto Pool (shaking bridge) collapse that left more than 60 dead Sunday evening. In addition, at least two programmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Gujarat on a three-day tour, were also deferred or cancelled following the mishap.

“Canceling all my next programmes for today, I am leaving to reach Morbi. Reaching the spot in person, I will do direct monitoring of the situation and necessary coordination with administration,” CM Patel tweeted soon after the news of the bridge collapse.

A party release stated that the roadshow has been cancelled and the PM will only attend the function to inaugurate the projects. (Express)

The PM was scheduled to virtually address the page committee members of Gujarat BJP from Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar on the occasion of Diwali on November 1. However, a party statement stated that the programme–which was to be held at all 182 assembly constituencies of the state–has been postponed.

Similarly, the PM was to carry out a roadshow in the Asarva area of Ahmedabad before inaugurating some projects of Indian Railways Monday. A party release stated that the roadshow has been cancelled and the PM will only attend the function to inaugurate the projects. “The inauguration function will also be held in a simple manner without any garlanding, etc. It is possible that the PM may not deliver any public speech there owing to the Morbi tragedy,” stated a party office bearer.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why the election in Gujarat is catching more and more of our attentionPremium
Why the election in Gujarat is catching more and more of our attention
Product delay shadow on new Parliament building deadlinePremium
Product delay shadow on new Parliament building deadline
Wanted by NIA: CA firms to assist in terror funding investigationsPremium
Wanted by NIA: CA firms to assist in terror funding investigations
Jamesha Mubeen, killed in Coimbatore blast, ‘self-radicalised’, was ‘on w...Premium
Jamesha Mubeen, killed in Coimbatore blast, ‘self-radicalised’, was ‘on w...

The Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) which was scheduled to begin its Parivartan Sankalp Yatra from Monday, has put it off by a day, and instead its leaders- Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijay Singh and others will visit the survivors, spokesperson Manish Doshi said in a late night statement.

First published on: 31-10-2022 at 12:14:35 am
Next Story

Rashford header enough to earn Manchester United battling win over West Ham

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 30: Latest News
Advertisement