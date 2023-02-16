scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Plans underway to make Assembly paperless: Gujarat Speaker

Plans are underway to make the Gujarat Assembly paperless, Speaker Shankar Chaudhary said on the concluding day of the two-day orientation programme for all the MLAs of the 15th Gujarat Assembly Thursday.

Chaudhary said he was hopeful that the Assembly will become paperless from the next session after the upcoming budget session that starts from February 23. When Gujarat takes initiatives in a number of things, it can also have e-Vidhan Sabha, he added.

The Speaker, who had organised the training programme, said the two days had been productive for the MLAs. Governor Acharya Devvrat, who delivered the valedictory address, spoke on the benefits of natural farming and appealed to all the legislators to promote the same for the larger benefit of farmers and the general public.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rushikesh Patel and senior Congress MLAs Amit Chavda and Shailesh Parmar were also present on the occasion.

The orientation programme was organised to impart training to the MLAs on various aspects of the parliamentary procedures and be an effective legislator. The programme was inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Wednesday.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 23:17 IST
