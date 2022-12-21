People of Gujarat expressed their faith in govt: Governor

Terming the BJP’s victory in the recent Gujarat Assembly elections as “historic”, Governor Acharya Devvrat Tuesday said that it is an evidence of people’s support and love towards “its leadership”.

Addressing the first session of 15th Gujarat Assembly, the Governor said in his 10-minute speech delivered in Hindi, “In the big festival of democracy, people of Gujarat have given a historic verdict… The people of Gujarat have once again expressed their faith in my government… by putting their stamp of approval on mammoth popularity and acceptance of people’s service…”

“By this mandate, my government’s works and perspective to take Gujarat to highest level of development has got support from people. On this occasion, I congratulate the people of Gujarat, you all the members (of the Assembly) and our government’s skillful leader – mrudu evam dridhh (soft and firm) Chief Minister,” the Governor added.

Claiming that “clear policy and intention always get people’s support”, the Governor said, “In these elections, people have proved that Gujarat has a special contribution towards the development of India by doing hard work for systematic and all inclusive development, peace, security and prosperity. Despite a number of obstacles, people of Gujarat have shown unswerving faith in my government while negating those obstacles in the democracy.”

The Governor also said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, his government is committed to take Gujarat to new heights while following the development path paved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Governor also remembered leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Ravishankar Maharaj and Indulal Yagnik.