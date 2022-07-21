Patidar leaders meet Bhupendra Patel: Withdrawal of 2015 agitation cases, job to kin of deceased raised

A group of prominent Patidar community leaders of Gujarat Wednesday met Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel seeking resolution of a number of pending demands of the community including the withdrawal of criminal cases registered against the community members during the 2015 Patidar quota agitation.

The meeting took place at the CM’s official residence and lasted over an hour. The community leaders met the CM under the banner of World Patidar Federation (WPF) that consists of 21 leading Patidar community organisations including the top religious organisations of the community – Shri Umiya Mataji Sansthan, Unjha and Shri Khodaldham Trust.

President of WPF C K Patel said, “We met the CM today and the meeting went on for over an hour. Representatives from leading Patidar organisations in the state were present in it.”

According to C K Patel, some of the issues discussed in the meeting were related to the withdrawal of criminal cases registered against Patidars during the 2015 quota agitation and to provide job to one family member of each of the 14 Patidar community members died in police action during the agitation.

“The government has shown readiness to withdraw all the cases except the 14 cases of serious nature. And assurance has been given to withdraw the cases soon,” Patel said.

The Co-ordination Committee of Patidar Organisations also demanded that the government provide immediate employment to the families of the youth who were “martyred” during the agitation.

CK Patel said that the other demands for which they met the CM was regarding slow progress at the commission and corporation for the welfare of unreserved classes.

“The work is moving at a very slow pace at the two government bodies owing to insufficient staff. We have been getting a lot of complaints from society about this. So, we have requested the CM to fill up the staff at the two bodies so that the activities can be expedited,” Patel said.

According to Patel other demands put forward by them to the CM are to increase the beneficiary’s annual income limit cap from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh to avail benefits provided by the two government bodies. At the same time, he added, they have sought to increase the upper limit of education loan to students of unreserved communities from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.

Notably, C K Patel is a prominent Patidar community leader who is also associated with the ruling BJP. In 2019 general elections, he was one of the contenders for the BJP ticket from Ahmedabad (East) Lok Sabha constituency.

A hotelier in the US Patel is also president of Vishva Gujarati Samaj – an influential Gujarati diaspora group.