Gujarat: CR Paatil provides Assembly polls roadmap at BJP meet

President of Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) CR Paatil, on Tuesday, chaired a meeting of party MPs, MLAs, state office-bearers and presidents of district and city units at state headquarters Shree Kamalam.

In the meeting, Paatil provided a roadmap on the upcoming state assembly elections, and his upcoming tour of every district under “One Day, One District” initiative, said a party release.

He also called upon the participants to complete the work of page committees in the entire state to make the party stronger, the release added.

Those who attended the meeting include party’s co-incharge Sudhir Gupta, general secretary (organisation) Ratnakar, state treasurer Surendra Patel and general secretaries Rajni Patel, Bhargav Bhatt, and Pradipsinh Vaghela.