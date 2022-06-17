scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Must Read

Paatil launches BJP Gujarat membership campaign

According to the BJP, the party has 1.13 crore members in the state at present and is aiming to increase the number through the campaign in which workers are expected to enroll members in more than 50,000 booths across the state.

By: Express News Service | Gandhinagar |
June 17, 2022 3:04:08 am
Gandhinagar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), CR Paatil, Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil, Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsGujarat BJP president CR Paatil

Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil on Thursday launched a membership campaign of the party from its state headquarters Shree Kamalam in Gandhinagar. The campaign is scheduled to be on till July 17.

According to the BJP, the party has 1.13 crore members in the state at present and is aiming to increase the number through the campaign in which workers are expected to enroll members in more than 50,000 booths across the state.

The enrollment campaign will be held in different stages and one of it will be to make members of different page committees formal members of the party.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Best of Express Premium
Delhi Confidential: Relics, BondingPremium
Delhi Confidential: Relics, Bonding
UPSC Key-June 16, 2022: Why ‘Militarisation of Society’ to ‘Section 295A ...Premium
UPSC Key-June 16, 2022: Why ‘Militarisation of Society’ to ‘Section 295A ...
Explained: What the US Fed’s biggest rate hike in 28 years means for Indi...Premium
Explained: What the US Fed’s biggest rate hike in 28 years means for Indi...
10 lakh jobs: Existing govt vacancies to account for most, 90% at lowest ...Premium
10 lakh jobs: Existing govt vacancies to account for most, 90% at lowest ...
More Premium Stories >>

As per the campaign, a person who wants to be a BJP member will have to dial a number announced by the party after which he/she will receive a link to subscribe to the membership.

More than three lakh QR Codes will also be made public across the state and a person can get the member registration link after scanning it. The party also aims to enroll noted personalities of the state as part of which a few artists joined the party at its state headquarters in the presence of Paatil Thursday.

Express Subscription Check out the various Express subscription plans, now with Ad-lite

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Gandhinagar News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 16: Latest News
Advertisement