Paatil launches BJP Gujarat membership campaign

Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil on Thursday launched a membership campaign of the party from its state headquarters Shree Kamalam in Gandhinagar. The campaign is scheduled to be on till July 17.

According to the BJP, the party has 1.13 crore members in the state at present and is aiming to increase the number through the campaign in which workers are expected to enroll members in more than 50,000 booths across the state.

The enrollment campaign will be held in different stages and one of it will be to make members of different page committees formal members of the party.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

As per the campaign, a person who wants to be a BJP member will have to dial a number announced by the party after which he/she will receive a link to subscribe to the membership.

More than three lakh QR Codes will also be made public across the state and a person can get the member registration link after scanning it. The party also aims to enroll noted personalities of the state as part of which a few artists joined the party at its state headquarters in the presence of Paatil Thursday.