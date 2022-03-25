Over 41 lakh vehicles in Gujarat to be hit: Purnesh Modi

Over 41 lakh vehicles, which is 18 per cent of the 70 different types of vehicles registered in Gujarat, are likely to be affected by the Vehicle Scrappage Policy that will kick in soon, revealed Transport Minister Purnesh Modi in the assembly on Thursday. The minister was replying to starred questions raised by Congress MLAs.

The policy to scrap unfit and polluting vehicles registered for 15 years or more, was announced in August 2021 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gujarat, with one of the highest vehicle ownership rates in the country, is expected to be affected majorly by the policy.

According to the minister, of over 2.28 crore 70 types of vehicles registered in the state, 41.20 lakh are with registration records of 15 years or more. Of the total vehicles, 26,45,959 are two-wheelers, 6,34,049 cars, 1,11,552 tractors, 1,34,153 three-wheelers (passenger), 41,827 are goods three-wheelers and 1,76,498 are goods trucks.