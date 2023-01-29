Opposition holds BJP govt responsible for paper leak

Leaders of Opposition Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reacted strongly to the paper leak of junior clerk recruitment examination in Gujarat, while holding the BJP government responsible for the same.

Question paper for the examination was found to be leaked, following which the exam was postponed by Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) Sunday morning.

Leader of Congress Legislative Party (CLP) Amit Chavda sought the resignation of minister concerned and arrest of all those responsible behind the incident.

“This is not just the leakage of paper, BJP government in Gujarat has once again done the task of leaking the future of youths of Gujarat. In the past also, there has been a tradition of paper leaks. More than 20 times papers were leaked,” Chavda said.

“Congress had fought against this ‘paper-fod’ government and to oust the BJP from power, we struggled on ground… But the youths of Gujarat got misled by Narendrabhai Modi and Amit Shah by believing in their promises,” Chavda added.

Alleging that those in the BJP government are leaking papers to get their cronies into government jobs, Chavda said, “The practice of only those having money and clout getting government job has been on in Gujarat for the past 25 years.”

Seeking the resignation of the minister concerned, Chavda also demanded a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the incident.

Advertisement

Working president of Gujarat Congress Jignesh Mevani sought a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and investigation by non-corrupt police officers into the episode.

In a video statement, Mevani said, “In a few years, this is the 20th examination paper that has been leaked. This is the arrogance of BJP’s 156 seats. The BJP government is telling the students that they know how to remain in power and that the papers will continue to leak and you can do whatever you want to do. This is not just the instance of leakage of paper, the future of unemployed youths of Gujarat has also been leaked.”

Alleging BJP’s hand behind frequent paper leaks, Mevani said, “This is being done under the direction of some people seated in Gandhinagar and Kamalam (state BJP headquarters). The conclusion that one can draw is that if you do not have setting with Gandhinagar and Kamalam, you cannot get government job in Gujarat.”

Advertisement

Gujarat AAP president Isudan Gadhvi lambasted the BJP-led Gujarat government for the paper leak and demanded the resignation of the minister concerned. He also sought a probe into the episode by a retired High Court judge.

“People of Gujarat have shown their faith in you (BJP) by giving 156 seats (in state assembly elections). And what has BJP given to the people? A tradition of paper leak… I demand that the Chief Minister himself takes responsibility of this, minister concerned resigns and a probe is carried out by a retired High Court judge,” Gadhvi said.

In a tweet, AAP’s legislative party leader Chaitar Vasava demanded resignation of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for the paper leak.