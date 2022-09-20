Only PM Modi has worked for farmers in independent India, others used them: J P Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda Tuesday said post independence, only Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked for the farmers of India and all others, who tried to establish themselves as farmer leaders, used the farmers without doing anything for them.

Nadda was speaking while launching Gujarat BJP’s ‘Namo Khedut Panchayat’ initiative from a farm at Nabhoi village of Gandhinagar district.

While launching the initiative, Nadda flagged off a couple of e-bikes. He said, “The country has seen a number of leaders who tried to establish themselves as farmer leaders. With a specific intention, they tried to gain the position of a leader after holding discussions with their friends and people. But I want to put it on record that all of them systematically used farmers and did nothing for them,” Nadda said.

He added, “If there is anyone in independent India who worked for the farmers on the ground, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modiji.” Nadda was accompanied by national president of BJP’s Kisan Morcha Rajkumar Chahar, Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil and BJP Kisan Morcha’s Gujarat president Hitesh Patel.

Nadda also recounted the initiatives taken by the Modi government for the welfare of farmers like PM Kisan Sanman Nidhi, PM Fasal Bima Yojana, PM Sinchai Yojana and others. Referring to PM Kisan Sanman Nidhi, Nadda said that no leader ever designed such a scheme for the farmers. “(PM Modi) took the effort to send Rs 2,000 every third month to the bank accounts of 11 crore farmers. Till today, Rs 1.36 lakh crore has been deposited in the accounts,” he said.

Nadda said that the budget for agriculture has increased six fold in the Modi regime compared to the previous governments. “Till 2014, Rs 1.4 lakh crore used to be allotted for agriculture. Today, in Modiji’s time, it is Rs 6.1 lakh crore.”

He also referred to the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and said around 80 crore people have been provided free ration under the scheme. “And it was instrumental in supporting the poor during the Covid-19 pandemic, the worst ‘natural calamity’ of the century,” he said.

Nadda appreciated the efforts of the BJP government in Gujarat in the direction of farmer’s welfare and said 15 lakh farmers have been provided interest-free loans in Gujarat.

Explaining the initiative, Patel said, “Under the initiative, e-bikes have been fitted with 32-inch LED screens. Around 1,700 trained party workers will be visiting the 14,200 villages across the state on the e-bikes and building contact with farmers and informing them about the various schemes of the state and central governments through the LED screens.”

The party plans to reach out to 20 lakh farmers in the state through the initiative.