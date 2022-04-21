Officials brainstorm on integration of traditional and modern medicines

On the first day of the three-day Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit (GAIIS) 2022 held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, officials of the central government aired different views on their aspiration for benchmarks of research and clinical data and on integration of traditional medicine with modern medicine.

Department of Science and Technology secretary S Chandrasekhar advocated that “it is so critical to see that our clinical data is robust, it is more robust than what you expect of the English medicine or the modern medicine or the allopathic medicine”.

On the other hand, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, president of Indian Council for Cultural Relations and BJP MP implored that “modern medicine cannot have the monopoly” and advocated for holding traditional medicine to different standards.

Speaking at a session of the diplomats’ conclave in the summit, Sahasrabuddhe said, “Ayurveda in healthcare,…and other traditional medicine systems underscore democracy of healthcare because in democracy every other individual is important and equally respected. Likewise the healthcare democracy ensures that every traditional system and not just what they call the modern medicine system or allopathic system, cannot have its monopoly…”

“In the post pandemic world, we have become aware of the challenges in healthcare. We understand the strength of allopathy but we also understand the limitations of modern medicine….we are aware of a new kind of healthcare challenges staring at humanity which are psychosomatic diseases where not just our body but our mind demands treatment… Modern medicine comes with some side effects. Therefore, our quest is a healthcare system free of side effects. And in that context, I believe the importance of traditional medicines cannot be undermined,” Sahasrabuddhe said.

Sahasrabuddhe called for a global south cooperation which has historically seen a prevalence of traditional medicine practice and added, “Some standards are required to be adopted when it comes to pharmaceutical regulatory mechanisms that are existing in various countries because these mechanisms prevent traditional medicine from flourishing, because they have their own standards and these standards at certain times do not match with what traditional medicine systems require…”

Addressing a plenary session on global industry prospects in Ayush, Chandrasekhar said, “The challenges (for Ayush drugs against modern medicine drugs) is that (in modern medicine drugs) you’re handling a single molecule which you understand well… But when you’re consuming an ayurvedic extract, you’re probably consuming a combination of multiple plants, roots and stems… I’m sure the collaboration between ayurvedic practitioners and the scientists who practise analytical sciences in the labs with exotic equipment, can bring a lot of value addition and bring trust amongst the population…”

Vijay Chauthaiwale, in-charge of department of foreign affairs of BJP said that while there are low-hanging fruits of wellness and cosmetics where Ayush remedies find easy acceptance, “real issue comes when claim comes of treating complex disease like diabetes or cancer and there I think the bar of quality becomes very important.”