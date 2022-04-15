North Gujarat farmers to get Narmada water for 10 days

Following demands from farmers of North Gujarat and BJP MLAs and MPs in the region, Narmada water will be released in Sujalam Suflam canals for 10 days from Thursday, said Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil on Thursday.

He was addressing a Samarasta Sammelan (Harmony Convention) in Vadgam of Banaskantha district on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar.

“It was a demand from the people of this region, from the farmers of North Gujarat and all the MLAs and MPs of BJP (from the region to release water for farmers). Yesterday, even Shankarbhai (Chaudhary, chairman of Banas Dairy and former Gujarat minister) had spoken to Rajiv Gupta ji (managing director of Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited). And the demand of releasing water has been sanctioned. A decision has been taken to release water for 10 days in Sujalam Suflam canals through pipes to fill up ponds. Release of water will begin from today itself,” Paatil said.

Referring to a decision taken by the state government to increase the income limit for the people of Scheduled Caste, Socially & Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC), economically backward communities and minorities to avail benefits of various welfare schemes, Paatil said that the government of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is the government of all the people.

Paying tributes to Dr Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, Paatil said that unlike the constitutions of many other countries that collapsed within years of their attaining independence, Indian Constitution has stood the test of time.

The programme was attended by all the MPs, MLAs and party leaders from the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Banaskantha district on April 19 to inaugurate various facilities of Banas Dairy in Deodar.

The SSNNL, in a press statement late on Thursday, said that Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has instructed to provide 1,500 cusecs water for 10 days in North Gujarat from April 15.

“Due to less inflow in Sardar Sarovar Yojana in the current year, there was no plan to provide water for irrigation to summer crops… Recently, farmers of North Gujarat had requested the CM to provide one spell of water from Narmada canals to give a lease of life to fodder sowing for cattle. And adopting a positive approach, the CM has instructed SSNNL to provide 1500 cusecs water for 10 days from April 15,” said the statement.

In Vadodara, Paatil inaugurated the public relations office of former Karjan MLA Satish Patel Thursday in Karjan town. Paatil said, “I have urged the party workers to complete their work on page committees assigned to them… We have also asked each worker to adopt a child and feed them nutritious food and 100ml milk at least on a daily basis… this will help eradicate malnutrition from the district.”