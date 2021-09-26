No turf war between judiciary, executive and legislature: Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju said on Sunday that the judiciary, the executive and the legislature are working in perfect synergy for the interests of the nation and there is no “turf war” between them.

Rijiju was speaking on the occasion of the inauguration of the School of Law, Forensic Justice and Policy Studies at the National Forensic Sciences University in Gandhinagar on Sunday.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister of State Harsh Sanghavi were among those who attended the event. Also present on the occasion were Justice MR Shah of the Supreme Court, Justice RM Chhaya, who is the acting Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court, and Rajendra Trivedi, the Minister of Law and Justice in the Gujarat government.

Speaking on the occasion, Rijiju said, “Whenever we are in trouble or we are not able to do our job as politicians, then we bring judges forward. Work gets done easier when judges are in front. Judiciary, executive and legislature are different organs but we work for the country together. At times people from outside think there is turf war or a fight over domain is going on…There’s nothing like that…We are all working for the interest of the nation.”

He added, “When I was appointed as the law and justice minister, I had told the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court that whenever you call me, as the law minister of the country I am always ready for the services of the judges and judiciary. Whenever we see an issue in the Supreme Court, high court or the lower courts, there are times that we are able to listen to the commentary during hearing or judgments.”

Rijiju also said that it is the duty of the executive to implement the judgments given out by the courts. However, this implementation should not be only due to fear of contempt, he added.

“In legislature, whenever we make laws on paper, we are also frustrated that they are not implemented swiftly. But now due to the visionary leadership of PM Modi, that environment is long gone. The word aaram (relaxation) is no longer in our dictionary now. If we all work proactively, then judiciary will also not taunt us and they will also appreciate government’s work. Judges will say good about us only when we do good. I assure all the judges here that the government will work with all our heart and transparency,” said Rijiju.