No new taxes, Gujarat gets a budget of Rs 3.01 lakh crore

Gujarat Finance Minister Kanu Desai on Friday presented a budget of Rs 3.01 lakh crore for the state for the financial year 2023-24 without introducing any new taxes. The budgetary allocation has witnessed 23 per cent increase compared to the previous budget of 2022-23 that was of Rs 2.43 lakh crore.

The key thrust areas of the budget are tourism, pilgrim places and civil aviation sectors that got an increase of 346 per cent funds.

In his budget speech, Desai said, “The government has taken several measures to give momentum to tourism sector in the state and thereby create new employment opportunities. These efforts are showing perceptible results. I announce an increase of 346 per cent in the budget for this division (tourism, pilgrim places and civil aviation).”

Addressing a press conference after presenting the budget in the state Assembly, Desai said, “This year, along with revenue, we have increased the capital budget a lot. When (the work on) our Narmada Yojana was on, our capital budget used to be good. But with the completion of Narmada Yojana, we have to do a lot of development in urban and tourism sectors and therefore, this effort is being made. It is because tourism can be a tool that gives maximum income and employment.”

As per a post-budget presentation by the finance department, the latest budget contains 91 per cent increase in capital expenditure, compared to the previous budget.

Desai also said that the state government is exploring asset monetisation by disinvestment of public sector undertakings (PSUs). A senior official of the finance department said that they are exploring which PSUs can be disinvested. “Mostly, it will be non-strategic PSUs,” the official said.

Desai presented the budget under “five pillars of growth and development” for rapid development of Gujarat. The first pillar defined by the finance minister is basic amenities and social security for the poor and needy, while the second pillar is development of human resources. Creation of world class infrastructure facilities has been cited as the third pillar whereas, boosting economic activities in agriculture, industry and service sector is defined as the fourth pillar. Green or environmental friendly growth has been cited as the fifth pillar of Gujarat’s development.

The tourism, pilgrim places and civil aviation sector has got total allocation of Rs 2,077 crore, including Rs 706 crore for coordinated development of iconic tourist places, and Rs 640 crore for tourist places falling under religious, heritage, adventure and eco-tourism. An allocation of Rs 300 crore has been promised for developing Ambaji and Dharoi dam area as a world class tourist and pilgrim place, while Rs 565 crore has been earmarked for adding various facilities in and around the Statue of Unity.

Desai has also proposed to double the annual insurance limit under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya-Ma (PMJAY-MA) Yojana from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

For the primitive tribes, the finance minister has proposed to start Mukhya Mantri Adimjati Sarvangi Utkarsh Yojana with an allocation of Rs 134 crore. Under the scheme, various projects related to health, housing, roads and electricity are proposed to be taken up in tribal areas.

For the construction labourers, the budget has proposed to start Mukhyamantri Shramik Basera, under which they will be provided accommodation facility near their work place. Allocation of Rs 500 crore has been promised for the same.

The education department has got the maximum budget allocation of Rs 43,651 crore in the budget. It has proposed to start a new initiative under which meritorious students, who studied under Right to Education Act till Class 8, will be provided a voucher of Rs 20,000 as financial assistance for further studies.

The budget has also allocated Rs 3,109 crore for infrastructure and other facilities under Mission Schools of Excellence project. It also promises to start 10 Raksha Shakti Schools, which will be equivalent to the Sainik Schools.

The finance minister has also announced resolve to include millets in mid-day meal scheme and in anganwadis. It has also been promised to distribute millets through the public distribution system.

The health and family welfare department has got an allocation of Rs 15,182 crore. Among other provisions, the budget proposes that 198 ambulances will be brought in service at the cost of Rs 55 crore.

The budget has promised to refill two gas cylinders free of cost per year for 39 lakh families covered under Ujjvala Yojana with an allocation of Rs 500 crore.

In sports, it has been promised to build one district level sports complex in each district and one taluka level sports complex in each taluka.

With an allocation of Rs 19,685 crore, the urban development department has been promised a hike of 37 per cent. For the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project, Rs 905 crore have been allocated.

An amount of Rs 100 crore has been allocated to establish a fund to facilitate municipalities to pay electricity bills, while another Rs 100 crore has been earmarked for municipal corporations to build iconic bridges.

In power sector, the finance minister has allocated Rs 1,570 crore for Kisan Suryoday Yojana under which farmers are being provided electricity during the day instead of at night.

Rs 1,010 crore have also been allocated to provide agricultural power connections in various parts of the state.

For roads & buildings department, the budget has allocated Rs 20,642 crore, of which Rs 605 crore has been allocated to roads connecting tourist circuits and Rs 384 crore for the development of five roads in the state having very heavy traffic. The Ahmedabad-Mehsana-Palanpur highway is going to be made six-lane at an estimated cost of Rs 950 crore with allocation of Rs 160 crore. The Bharuch-Dahej road will also be developed as Access Controlled Express Way with an allocation of Rs 160 crore in the current year.

Desai has increased the budget of Water Resources department by 82 per cent with an allocation of Rs 9,705 crore. Under the department, the Kharicut Canal of Ahmedabad will be converted into a box structure for which Rs 300 crore has been allocated.

In agriculture sector, to promote entrepreneurship, iNDEXT-A has been promised to be established. To promote textile industry, Rs 1,580 crore has been allocated.

In the home department, the budget has promised to set up an exclusive battalion of women in State Reserve Police. “A number of steps have been taken to increase the participation of women in the police and the state reserve force. It has been decided to create a women battalion of SRP in the state,” the Finance Minister said in his budget speech.

For the construction of a series of barrages on the Sabarmati river, Rs 150 crore has been allocated, while Rs 150 crore has been allocated for developing Riverfront near GIFT City in Gandhinagar.

In the revenue surplus budget, Desai has also presented a vision of the government for the development of Gujarat in next five years under the five pillars to make it the first developed state of the country. As per this vision, the state government has resolved to spend Rs 5 lakh crore to create world class infrastructure in the state.