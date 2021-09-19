NFSU Gandhinagar to set up 10 campuses in different states

The Gandhinagar-based National Forensic Science University (NFSU) formed by an Act of Parliament last year, plans to set up ten campuses in different states and five abroad over the next five years, sources said. The move is intended to incorporate forensic sciences into the police and judicial systems of states as per the requirements of their respective law and order situations, as part of the plan of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) under which the university functions.

The NFSU Gandhinagar officials said that the university vis-a-vis MHA is in talks with state governments of Manipur, Tripura, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh to open its campuses in the next six months to a year.

Other states such as Odisha, Assam, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are also in talks with the university, informed the officials.

The NFSU Gandhinagar has an ambitious plan of opening over 20 Training Centres, 10 campuses in India, five campuses abroad and 50-100 affiliated colleges in the next four-five years. In August 2021 the NFSU took its first step in the direction when it set up a DNA testing centre in Lucknow’s Institute of Forensic Sciences.

“The NFSU is the only institute in the country that has been vested with the authority to open these number of campuses in different states. Under the MHA proposal, the land and infrastructure for setting up campuses will be provided by the (respective) state government while the faculty, resources and equipment will be facilitated by the NFSU Gandhinagar,” said an official of the NFSU.

In the initial phase, teams of faculty, scholars and students of NFSU Gandhinagar will be visiting the proposed campuses in different states in order to understand their crime investigation needs.

“For example in North-East states, the challenges for law and order are narcotics and weapons smuggling, insurgency and terror funding and wildlife hunting. Similarly, our focus is to inculcate forensic sciences in the police investigation and prosecution in such remote corners of the country that have not had access to them till now,” the official said.

Earlier known as Gujarat Forensic Sciences University (GFSU), this university was upgraded as NFSU in October last year and given the status of an “institution of national importance” through an Act passed in the parliament.

“There are other premier institutes belonging to different education fields that have been given the status of institute of national importance, however, it is only the Gandhinagar based NFSU that has been given the task of opening its campuses and training centres all across the country given the importance and need of forensic sciences in criminal investigation,” said the official.

The NFSU, which is aligned with the Gujarat state Directorate of Forensic Sciences Laboratory, is India’s premier laboratory for forensic sciences and technical investigation.

There are a number of high profile cases in the past two decades that landed up at the Gujarat FSL for investigation which include Nithari serial killings, Aarushi murder case, Godhra train burning, Unnao rape victim accident case, and Hathras Dalit victim rape and murder case.