Friday, July 22, 2022

National Games logo, featuring the Asiatic lion, unveiled in Gujarat

The 36th National Games will be held in Gujarat from September 28-October 10. The inaugural function will be held at the Narendra Modi stadium at Motera.

Written by Avinash Nair | Gandhinagar |
July 22, 2022 3:20:41 pm
The logo for the 36th National Games 2022, featuring the Asiatic lion, was unveiled on Friday at Gandhinagar’s Mahatma Mandir with state Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi saying that Gujarat, whose sportspersons were often name-called “Fafda-Jalebi” and “Khaman-Dhokla”, will now host 12,000-odd players from across the country for the event from September 28-October 10.

“Before 2002, when sportspersons from Gujarat used to travel to participate in national games, they used to be called by different names, including ‘Fafda-Jalebi’ and ‘Khaman-Dhokla’. But in the Gujarat of 2022, the state is doing well in different sports disciplines. The journey from 2002 to 2022 was one full of struggles,” Sanghavi said at the event. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Amit Khanna, acting president of the Indian Olympic Association, were also present at the event.

The inaugural function of the National Games will be held at the Narendra Modi stadium at Motera. Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Gandhinagar and Bhavnagar will host 36 different games as part of the event.

Sanghavi said that the state’s sports budget had gone up from Rs 2.5 crore in 2002 to Rs 250 crore in 2022. “For some reason, National Games have not been organised in the country for the last seven years. This year, the Gujarat CM requested Gujarat State Olympic Association and Indian Olympic Association to organise the games…I want to thank you for trusting people of Gujarat,” he added.

Pointing out that it usually takes “three years to prepare” for the games, Sanghavi said that Gujarat took up the responsibility to organise National Games within three months. “This was considered impossible by some. This has been possible due to development of sports infrastructure in different districts of Gujarat,” Sanghavi said, naming the construction of a private TranStadia in Ahmedabad, an indoor stadium in Surat, a sports centre in Vadodara and the Olympic-size swimming pool facilities of Rajkot.

The minister credited the growth of sports in Gujarat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who started ‘Khel Mahakumbh’ as the chief minister in 2010.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also thanked Prime Minister Modi at the event where an MoU was signed between the Indian Olympic Association, Gujarat State Olympic Association and Gujarat government for holding the games.

“The Asiatic Lion of Gir in Gujarat finds a place in the logo for 36th National Games,” chief minister Patel said, adding that the tagline for the event ‘Celebrating Unity Through Sports’ was “perfect”. Gujarat was on its way to hosting international events like Olympic Games, Patel added.

