Gujarat to host 36th National Games from Sept 27 to Oct 10, says CM Bhupendra Patel

Gujarat will host the 36th National Games between September 27 and October 10, the first time the state is hosting the prestigious sporting event. After a gap of seven years, the event will be held in six cities – Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel made the announcement on his verified Twitter handle on Friday. “I am happy to announce that Gujarat will organise the National Games between September 27 and October 10. I thank the IOA (Indian Olympic Association) for quick acceptance of Gujarat’s proposal,” he said.

“When Gujarat has been equipped with world class sports infrastructure and a renewed enthusiasm towards sports is visible among the people of Gujarat, the state will leave no stone unturned to make the national games best till date,” the CM added in another tweet.

An official release said that the last edition of the National Games was organised in Kerala in 2015. Due to various reasons, including the pandemic, the games are now being organised after a gap of seven years. “Gujarat government, noticing this long gap in conduct of these games and postponement of the 2022 Asian Games, approached IOA to be the host to the 36th National Games,” the release said.

Citing IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta, the release said that he had expressed happiness with Gujarat’s readiness to organise the event. “He (Mehta) mentioned that the infrastructure in the state was assessed in consultation with the IOA and NSF and the details of the sports were finalised accordingly. He appreciated the proactive approach of the state government to host the glorious National Games,” the release said.

The release added that more than 7,000 sportspersons will showcase their might in 34 disciplines, including athletics, hockey, football, volleyball, judo, kabaddi, kho-kho etc. “…Gujarat will enhance and optimally utilise its existing infrastructure to organise these games. This way, the infrastructure created and enhanced will continue to be utilised by the state’s sportspersons on a regular basis,” the release said.