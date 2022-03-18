Narmada project: 3 participating states yet to pay over Rs 7 crore dues to Gujarat, says CM

Three participating states of the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Yojana — Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan —are yet to pay total Rs 7,225 crore to Gujarat under the heads of capital share cost and operation & maintenance, the Gujarat Assembly was informed on Thursday.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel who handles the Narmada portfolio in the state government said this in a written reply to a starred question by senior Congress legislator Niranjan Patel from Petlad constituency on the dues and the action taken by the Gujarat government for its recovery.

As per the CM’s reply, Madhya Pradesh has to pay Rs 4,953.42 crore, Maharashtra Rs 1,715.67 crore and Rajasthan has to pay Rs 556 crore to Gujarat.

The Chief Minister added that in the past two years, Maharashtra and Rajasthan paid Rs 38.16 crore and Rs 12.41 crore respectively while Madhya Pradesh did not pay anything.

For the recovery of dues, the Gujarat government has made representation before the Narmada Control Authority (NCA), following which a committee of the participating states and a sub-group committee were formed.

Gujarat has also represented the issue before NCA and written to the Law Ministry of the Union government, the CM said adding, with this, the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL) has also been writing to the authorities of the three states every month.