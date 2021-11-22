PM Modi to inaugurate 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit on Jan 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit at Gandhinagar on January 10, 2022. He will address two important round-table conferences on day one of the three-day investors’ summit. The first will see the attendance of leaders of global financial institutions and in the second, the PM will address 15 Russian governors.

The first batch of Vibrant Gujarat MoUs, worth Rs 24,185.22 crore, were signed Monday in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar.

“In comparison to the earlier nine editions, this will be little different. This is one of the biggest events to happen in Gujarat after Covid pandemic and will be held under the leadership of the Prime Minister. Secondly, despite having less time for preparations, this edition of the Vibrant Summit will be bigger than the previous summits,” said Rajiv Kumar Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and Mines Department.

The theme of the summit will be ‘From Atmanirbhar Gujarat to Atmanirbhar Bharat’. Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Global Trade Show on January 10. He will chair a round-table of global financial institutions and will address another round-table of 15 Russian governors.

Modi will inaugurate the summit thereafter at 2 pm. More than 28,500 MoUs are expected to be signed in the run up to the three-day event, said senior state government officials on Monday.

On January 11, the focus of discussions will be the GatiShakti scheme, Make in India and on 13 Production Linked Investment (PLI) schemes. A big conference for MSMEs and a road show will be held on the day at Helipad Grounds, Gandhinagar. On the concluding day (January 12), discussions will focus on blockchain technologies and artificial intelligence. “A number of international and national businessmen will be attending the event,” he added.

In the run-up to the summit, the state government will hold 10 pre-Vibrant Summit events from December 1. “International seminars and workshops will be held on topics including health, textiles, education and exports. These pre-Vibrant events will be held till January 9,” Gupta said.

One of these events will focus on startups. “This will be the biggest such event to be held for startups in the country,” he said. The event is expected to be held at GIFT City.

Signing of MOUs

“Every Vibrant Summit has a tradition of signing MoUs. Our success rate of MoUs is more than 70 percent. This time, we will be signing important and big MoUs every week (on Mondays). This will continue till the Vibrant Summit event,” said Gupta.

The official said that the ninth edition of the summit, held in 2018, saw 28,500 MoUs being inked. “The way both Government of India and Gujarat government are trying, it is our full faith that we will sign more MoUs than last edition,” he added.

On Monday, the first batch of Vibrant Gujarat MoUs were signed in the presence of CM Bhupendra Patel. These 20 MoUs were worth Rs 24,185.22 crore and promised to create 36,925 new jobs.

List of MoUs signed