No need to take him seriously: Narayan Rane on Sanjay Raut’s criticism of Gujarat CM’s Mumbai visit

Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Narayan Rane Saturday said there is no need to take Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut’s criticism of the Gujarat Chief Minister’s visit to Mumbai to attract investors and companies seriously.

“All CMs of the country, who are looking for development, come to Maharashtra and try to attract investors. There is no need to stop someone if he or she is trying to develop a state,” Rane said.

Rane’s comments, on the sidelines of the 15th Engimach exhibition at Gandhinagar, came after Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel came to Mumbai to woo investors for Vibrant Gujarat and asked investors and fintech firms to set up their base at GIFT city in Gandhinagar which is being developed into an international financial hub.

Criticising Raut, Rane said, “Has it come from a responsible person like the Chief Minister or the Finance Minister? There is no need to take it seriously.”

A few days back, even West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had visited Maharashtra where she held a meeting with industrialists. Interestingly, BJP leaders were critical of Banerjee’s visit.