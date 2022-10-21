Nadiad railway station to be revamped as world-class facility, says Vaishnaw

Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw Thursday announced the Central government has decided to develop Nadiad Railway Station as a world-class facility in the league of other cities such as Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot. Vaishnaw added that the decision was taken within two hours after some residents from the region made a demand to him Thursday.

The minister made the announcement while addressing a public gathering at Fagvel in Kheda organised to mark the conclusion of a leg of Gujarat Gaurav Yatra that started from Unai in Navsari on October 13.

Asking people to vote BJP back to power in Gujarat, Vaishnaw elaborated on the benefits of having a “double-engine” government—BJP governments both at the Centre and state—in Gujarat. “Let me give you an example of how fast decisions can be taken when there is a double-engine government (in the state). Today, some time back, some friends demanded that Nadiad, too, should be put in the class of cities like Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot in terms of world-class railway stations. Within two hours, a sanction order to redevelop Nadiad (railway station) and to make it world-class came from Delhi,” he said.

Declaring the conclusion of the yatra leg, Gujarat BJP general secretary Bhargav Bhatt said it covered 960 kilometres and passed through 12 districts and 38 assembly seats.