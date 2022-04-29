Nadda’s visit today: Meetings to be held in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar

BJP national president JP Nadda will hold a number of meetings with party workers and leaders in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad during a day-long visit to Gujarat Friday.

As per a party release, Nadda will arrive at Ahmedabad International Airport Friday morning. After garlanding a statue of Sardar Patel at the airport, Nadda will visit Sabarmati-Harijan Ashram in Ahmedabad and then arrive at the state party headquarters, Shree Kamalam, in Gandhinagar.

At the party headquarters, the party president will hold a meeting with members of parliamentary board, MPs, MLAs, presidents of district panchayats, office bearers of municipal corporations and former MPs and former MLAs.

Later, Nadda will address a convention of around 7,000 party workers at the Gujarat University Convention Centre in Ahmedabad.

He will also go to Vadodara to attend a religious function and will return to Gandhinagar to attend a meeting of members of the core committee and election committee at the Chief Minister’s official residence in Gandhinagar.

Party spokesperson Yamal Vyas said Nadda will be accompanied by Gujarat party president CR Paatil, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union ministers Prashottam Rupala and Mansukh Mandaviya, and national vice-president of the party and Lok Sabha MP Bharatiben Shiyal.