‘Municipal commissioner violated poll code’: AAP legal cell files complaint in Gandhinagar

The legal cell of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat on Friday filed a complaint with the Gujarat State Election Commission (SEC), Gandhinagar district collector and chief election officer Kuldeep Arya over alleged breach of model code of conduct by Gandhinagar Municipal Commissioner Dhavalkumar Patel.

The last crucial contest before the Assembly polls in 2022, elections to the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) are scheduled on October 3.

Seeking that Patel be placed “under suspension or on leave till the entire election process is over”, the complaint stated that Patel purportedly visited Bhat gam ward 11 “with his team and some candidates of the Bharatiya Janta Party”, and reportedly telling citizens that he would solve their problems before the elections. “He was also seen asking for votes for BJP,” the complaint notes.

An affidavit filed by Ranjitbhai Vaniya, a resident of the ward visited by Patel, was also attached with the complaint. In the affidavit, Vaniya stated that Patel, during his visit on Friday, “informed that if there is any issue related to roads or any other aspect” then he would get it solved but “we must vote for BJP and all problems will be fixed before the election”.

Speaking to The Indian Express, AAP legal cell head, advocate Pranav Thakkar, said, “We went to submit the complaint to the district collector and were informed that ‘some positive action’ will be taken by Monday. We will wait for a communication and if unsatisfied, we will approach the Gujarat High Court.”

Deputy election commissioner Rajesh Gamit said that the complaint has been forwarded to the district collector’s office for further investigation. District collector Kuldeep Arya informed that they have “sought a report from the returning officer” based on the complaint.