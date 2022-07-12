Mundra Port drug seizure: Over 75 kg heroin hidden in clothing shipped from UAE, says Gujarat DGP

In a major drug haul, over 75 kg of heroin worth Rs 375 crore, hidden in a clothing consignment, was seized from a suspicious container stored at Mundra Port in Gujarat’s Kutch on Monday after a joint team of Gujarat anti-terrorist squad (ATS) and Punjab Police raided the container yard.

According to police, after a raid was conducted at the All Cargo Container Freight Station at Mundra port, police officials found 75.30 kg of heroin hidden among 4,000 kg of imported clothing material. According to police, the heroin is valued at Rs 375 crore in the international market and the container was allegedly sourced from the UAE.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Gujarat Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia said that a tip was received from Punjab police about a “suspicious container” lying at Mundra port for the past two months with narcotics that were meant to be smuggled to Punjab. Acting on the tip, a joint team of Gujarat ATS and Punjab Police raided All Cargo Container Freight Station, Bhatia said. The team found a “suspicious” container that was only one-third full.

“Usually, the containers are filled to the maximum because of the high cost of transportation involved. Another suspicious point was that the container had a textile consignment shipped from Dubai. The container was frisked thoroughly and 4,000 kg of clothing material rolled in 540 plastic rolls were found,” DGP Bhatia said. “Upon removing the clothing, it was found that another plastic pipe had been inserted in the roll and narcotics consignments had been stored in the gap between the two pipes. A blue carbon cello tape was used over the two pipes in order to avoid scanner detection. Out of 540 rolls, 64 of them contained narcotics heroin weighing 75.30 kg worth Rs 376.5 crore. An FSL test at the spot has confirmed the presence of high-quality heroin,” the DGP added.

According to the DGP, the container was shipped from Ajman Free Zone, UAE, and it reached Mundra Port on May 13 this year in a ship named ‘Manila’. “The supplier of the container is a company, Green Forest General Trading, registered at Ajman Free Zone, while the delivery agent in India was a West Bengal-registered company ‘Jovial Container Lines’ which also has an office at Gandhidham in Kutch. Gujarat ATS has registered a case and begun an investigation,” DGP Bhatia said.