Mumbai’s development due to Gujarat, its people: Union Minister

Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Narayan Rane on Saturday said Mumbai has developed due to Gujarat and people from the state.

Rane was speaking at an interactive session on “Role of MSMEs in enhancing growth and competitiveness” at the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) where he described industralists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani as his “friends”.

Earlier in the day, at another event, the minister also said there was no need to stop any chief minister from visiting Maharashtra seeking investments, while responding to a question on Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s Mumbai visit for attracting investors and companies for Vibrant Gujarat Summit.

“I am resident of Mumbai. Mumbai has a lot of entreprenuers. They are also Gujaratis, Marwadis and all others. Mumbai bears 30 percent of the financial burdern of the country. The progress and development that has happened in Mumbai; the industries and businesses that have prospered there, is due to Gujarat and people of Gujarat. I am not saying this because I want to make you happy,” Rane said as the audience present in the hall applauded.

Rane said he lives in Juhu that when he goes for morning walks, he bumps into a number of Gujaratis, many of whom have become friends. “Adani saheb is also my friend,” he said referring to Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani.

Earlier in his speech he referred to Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani as his friend. “Why not become a Mukesh Ambani. People should try,” Rane told the students present in the group. “Paste his photograph and see how he has progressed,” he added.

Giving an example of Mukesh’s father Dhirubhai Ambani, Rane said Dhirubhai who was employed overseas at a “masala shop” returned to India and started his company Reliance with a capital of Rs 15,000 in 1975. “When Dhirubhai passed away, his capital was Rs 63000 crore,” he said adding that his son Mukesh has taken the Reliance Industries further ahead.

Calling Mukesh Ambani a friend, Rane said, “We have met several times. We are friends.” He added that Mukesh Ambani never misses to attend the executive meetings of all the “8000 companies of Reliance”.

On Bhupendra Patel’s visit to Mumbai, the minister said there was no need to stop any chief minister from visiting Maharashtra seeking investments.

“Any chief minister in the country, who is looking for development, comes to Maharashtra. This is because Maharashtra is a developed state. They will try to attract this development to their states. If someone is trying, then there is not need to stop them,” Rane said while speaking to mediapersons at 15th Engimach exhibition in Gandhinagar.

Reacting to Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut who criticised the BJP after the Gujarat chief minister’s visit, Rane said there was no need to take comments of Sanjay Raut seriously. “Has it come from a responsible person like the chief minister or the finance minister? So there is no need to take it seriously,” he added.

A few days back, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had visited Maharashtra where she held meeting with industrialists. BJP leaders were critical of Banerjee’s visit.

At EDII, the minister also gave away the innovators and startup awards, released a global entrepreneurship monitor report and inaugurated a library and administrative block of EDII.