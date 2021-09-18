scorecardresearch
Friday, September 17, 2021
Month after wife took own life, Gandhinagar man kills self, two daughters

The victims have been identified as Bhavesh Kumar Prajapati and his daughters Hansy (5) and Pansy (3).

By: Express News Service | Gandhinagar |
September 18, 2021 1:00:08 am
Police said the deaths occurred one month after Bhavesh’s wife Manisha committed suicide by consuming poison.

A 35-year-old man allegedly killed himself and his two daughters by jumping in the Narmada canal at Gandhinagar’s Kalol taluka, police said Thursday.

According to police, Manisha on August 17 consumed poison and was rushed to hospital, where she died during treatment. They said that after her death, Bhavesh had been in a “disturbed state of mind”.

A police officer at Kalol Taluka police station said, “Bhavesh was in a disturbed state of mind after his wife had committed suicide due to unknown reasons… We have also recovered a note from his body where he has stated the reason behind him taking the extreme step as death of Manisha. As of now, bodies have been sent for post mortem and given to the family members.”

