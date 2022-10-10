Modi warns Gujarat tribals about ‘urban Naxals’, BJP against complacency over Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday warned tribals and BJP leaders in Gujarat against Opposition parties, telling them not to “fall for urban Naxals who have arrived in disguise” ahead of the Assembly polls, without naming the AAP.

Addressing a predominantly tribal gathering in Amod, Bharuch, where he inaugurated and laid stones for Rs 8,200-crore development projects, the prime minister warned about “urban Naxals who have arrived in disguise” several years after Gujarat “successfully prevented the spread of armed naxalism”. And at a party rally in Vidyanagar in Anand later, Modi warned the BJP workers against becoming complacent on the assumption that “the Congress is silent and doing nothing”.

When I was CM, the threat of Maoism was looming large over Gujarat. But, the people of Gujarat did not get swayed and they preferred the path of development. The results are for everyone to see. pic.twitter.com/xDMDEPhHFX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 10, 2022

At Amod, Modi said that tribals in the state had seen progress thanks to development projects undertaken during his tenure as chief minister while tribal youths in other states were “handed out arms and had their lives ruined”.

Taking forward the BJP’s attack on the AAP over having fielded Narmada Bachao activist Medha Patkar in the past, Modi said, “I remember days when some (Opposition parties) placed big obstructions in the way of industrialisation in Bharuch… These people, who have a Naxal mindset, obstructed the construction of the Narmada dam, which was meant to provide clean drinking water and irrigation water to Bharuch…Now urban Naxals have arrived in disguise…I want to tell my tribal people… Naxalism began in Bengal, spread to Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Bihar, Orissa, parts of Madhya Pradesh, Andhra, Telangana and Gadchiroli in Maharashtra… It has ruined the lives of youngsters as Naxals handed over guns in their hands. There was a problem all around (the country)… but I (as Gujarat CM), had resolved that my tribal stretch from Umargaon to Ambaji should not come under the grip of Naxalism… I took it in my hands to ensure development here.

And my tribal brothers have held up my word and stayed away from naxalism. They have not allowed Naxalism to enter here. I am grateful to the tribals of Gujarat for this… But now urban naxals have arrived … Don’t allow your youngsters to fall for them. They are bringing foreign powers to ruin your life. Gujarat will annihilate them…”

Modi, who also laid the foundation stone for an airport in Ankleshwa–the district’s industrial belt–said that Bharuch and Ankleshwar would soon have the “same identity as the twin cities of New York and New Jersey”.

“Bharuch can no longer remain dependent on Vadodara or Surat for an airport. So we have laid the foundation stone for an airport in Ankleshwar. Bharuch has bigger industrialisation than some states put together. It needs an airport. It will increase exports; Bharuch accounts for 25 per cent of India’s pharma exports at this moment. The airport will ensure that big industries will arrive in Bharuch directly…Officials will travel here often, it will take Bharuch to the skies…There was a time when Bharuch was only known for its khaari seeng (salted peanuts). Today it is known for industrialisation and the world is singing praises of Bharuch… On my visit today, the number of developments that have been inaugurated is bigger than the budget reserved for Bharuch so far by all the governments. Dahej has become a model for the petroleum and chemical industry with GACL and GIDC leading the way,” Modi said.

Modi said Gujarat had more cosmopolitan cities and towns than other states. “Bharuch has become a cosmopolitan city… some from Kerala, some from Bengal or Bihar… There was a time when Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi were called cosmopolitan. Today, many districts have become cosmopolitan in Gujarat and that is an indication of Gujarat’s progress–all-inclusive progress…Today, I see a different picture of Gujarat, soaring the skies, ready to jump high… Do you remember what Gujarat was two decades ago? Traders used to pick up goods from one place and sell it in another and be happy with the commission. We were lagging behind in industries and agriculture. We did not have raw materials. But today we have become industrialised,” the prime minister said.

Modi said that unlike previous governments that gave loans for tribals to buy “five chickens”, the BJP had made professional colleges, increased the number of seats in professional educational institutes, and ensured that tribal children can “pursue medicine and law and fly planes”.

“Around 25 years ago, you would dream of having these five chickens on loan… You would imagine that they would make eggs and increase your flock and you would have prosperity in the house… But your dreams would fall to the ground because the moment you got your five chickens, a guest (official) would be sent to your home for an overnight stay…Tribals, being large-hearted as they are, would not let the guests go without serving one of the five chickens for a meal. This would go on for four-five months,” he said.

Modi said it was a moment of pride that India had “replaced a country that enslaved us for 200 years on the world’s list of fastest growing economies”. “In 2014, when you sent me to Delhi, India was at the 10th position on the list of economic growth. Today India has reached the fifth position in the world. And when we jumped from sixth to fifth, it was a matter of pride because the country that was fifth was the one that has enslaved us for hundreds of years. We have left them behind,” he said.

At Anand, where Modi addressed a Jan Vishwas Sammelan of party workers, he warned the party workers against becoming complacent about the Congress as the party’s “silence should not be construed as their absence”. “This time the Congress has started a new tactic… The Congress is too silent, but don’t assume it is finished… They are quietly going around villages to strengthen the ground. Don’t be under the illusion that they are not doing anything (for the polls). They are not holding press conferences or making challenging statements, but I have found out what they are up to… they are going into villages, doing khatla baithaks and finding their feet again… We have to be alert and not complacent. Don’t calculate their strength based on what you cannot see… The Congress, even today, does not let go of any opportunity to insult the country. So keep an eye on them so that we are aware… Go to every house and sabotage their efforts to poison people,” he said.

At both events, Modi said that youths were “unaware of the hardships” the state was facing when he took over as chief minister. “Today, those who are 25 years old would not even know how one had to survive in those days. I resolved to solve each problem one by one–from drinking water to electricity, to building roads in villages, to setting up schools to enforcing law and order. For development, a conducive environment is a must…Along with an encouraging atmosphere, law and order is as important as infrastructure… While neeti (policy) is important, neeyat (intention) is even more important. Policy without intention is of no use…Today, with law and order in place, there is peace in the state… We have sent the rioters and the heavyweight (criminals) behind bars. Now there are no more abductions and criminal intimidations for usurping properties in Bharuch,” he said.

Taking the point further in Anand, Modi said the BJP in the state symbolised progress and peace. “The BJP in Gujarat means development, industrialisation, trader, business, prosperity… It means law and order and an end to rioting and curfews…The BJP in Gujarat means that there is no longer any threat while visiting a temple… It means that my Gujarat can celebrate garba and taziya with equal peace. The youngsters of Gujarat do not know what curfew means today…Girls going out fearlessly to play garba at nights have no idea how fathers would be anxious 20 years ago when women went out to play garba… For the youngsters in Gujarat, it is the beginning of the golden era. Don’t miss this opportunity,” the prime minister said.

At Vidyanagar in Anand, Modi said the praise he received “for doing good work in Delhi” was nothing but “a man following in the footsteps of Sardar saheb”, referring to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Accusing the Congress of ignoring the legacy of Patel and Mahatma Gandhi, Modi said, “Many times people say, ‘Modi saheb is doing good work in Delhi’… you hear this right…But Modi saheb is not doing this work.

Modi is only following in the footsteps of Sardar Patel, who unified the country by bringing together all the princely states…All except one state of Kashmir, which another person had taken upon himself to interrupt Sardar saheb’s work…But then, there was one guy who, walking in the footsteps of Sardar saheb, completed the task of Kashmir and paid a tribute to Sardar Patel.”

Even as Modi’s reference to his own decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted autonomy to the erstwhile state, earned big applause, the prime minister said, “When I took over as chief minister of Gujarat, there were dams in the state but no canals to take waters to people–like someone would construct a five-storey structure and built no staircase… Did you (Congress) make dams for mere sightseeing? We took up the task of making canals 20 years ago…The agro-industry of Gujarat, which was making losses, has witnessed 9-10 per cent growth per year…The urban Naxals opposed the construction of the Sardar Sarovar Dam, Sardar saheb’s dream project. These urban Naxals wasted a whole 50 years and had us spend poor people’s money (tax) on court trials. But today Sardar Patel’s dam vision is a reality.”

Modi urged people to ask Congress leaders if they had ever paid tributes at the Statue of Unity, the tallest Patel statue. “At least now have some humility and pay obeisance to him…But no, they won’t do it …The Congress never thought of making a Dandi Marg– we have had to do it..a 400km stretch, so that youth can understand Gandhiji’s satyagraha…This is the respect they have for their own leaders,” the prime minister said.

Modi also advocated the use of Indian-made firecrackers for Diwali, in order to boost his “vocal for local” campaign and “brighten the year for many poor families” in the country.

The other projects that Modi inaugurated or laid stones for in Amod are bulk drug parks in Valia (Bharuch), Vanar (Chhota Udepur), Dahod, and Banaskantha; a 106ks deep-sea pipeline project in Dahej; industrial sheds in Ankleshwar and Panoli; an Agrofood park in Banaskantha; a seafood park to boost exports at Kakvadi Dati in Valsad; and projects of the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation and the Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited.