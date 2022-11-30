Modi to hold Pushpanjali Yatra in Ahmedabad today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will carry out a roadshow named Pushpanjali Yatra from Naroda to Chandkheda in Ahmedabad city on Thursday, during which he will offer floral tributes to statues of leaders, including Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay and Subhash Chandra Bose.

Ahead of the roadshow, Modi will also address three public meetings — in Kalol of Panchmahals, Bodeli of Chhotaudepur and Himmatnagar of Sabarkantha district.

On Wednesday, a group of diplomats from Denmark, United Kingdom, Australia and Singapore visited Naroda and watched the campaign of BJP candidate from Naroda constituency, Payal Kukrani.

The group was accompanied by Vijay Chauthaiwale, in charge of BJP’s foreign affairs department.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Chauthaiwale said, “Our president (JP Nadda) has launched ‘Know BJP’ initiative with an idea of ‘external’ outreach. In Delhi, he (Nadda) is meeting ambassadors from various countries who can ask questions about BJP. We also invite some foreign dignitaries to the BJP office.” He added that the envoys’ visit to Naroda was part of it.

“During the interactions, lot of ambassadors ask how the party manages such massive election campaigns so meticulously. Therefore, we thought of taking them in a group to see the campaigns,” Chauthaiwale said.

According to him, similar exercise was first carried out in Himachal Pradesh where the diplomats saw an election rally of PM Modi.

“We are replicating similar pattern here. Today, they have viewed roadshow of (JP) Naddaji. They visited our party’s media headquarters, saw our media war room and social media war room. Then (we took them) to one of the candidates in Naroda area, Dr Payal Kukrani. We wanted to show them how she campaigns door-to-door… they saw how the residents respond, what questions they ask…”

On Thursday, the group will visit BJP state headquarters, Shree Kamalam, in Gandhinagar and will attend an election rally of PM Modi in Himmatnagar.