Modi, Shah, Nadda, Bhagwat to be in Gujarat from March 11 to 13

Gujarat will witness the presence of some of the top political leaders of the country like Prime minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda and chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Mohan Bhagwat for different programmes between March 11 and 13.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in his home state on a two-day visit between March 11 and 12. Apart from attending a number of programmes in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, Modi is also scheduled to hold a roadshow from Ahmedabad airport to Gandhinagar.

Whereas, Amit Shah is scheduled to attend the first convocation ceremony of Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) in Gandhinagar along with PM Modi on March 12.

Bhagwat, Nadda and some top leaders of RSS and BJP will be attending the former’s three-day annual All India Representatives Meet in Pirana village of Ahmedabad district between March 11 and 13.

As per a press release from state BJP, PM Modi will arrive at Ahmedabad International Airport on the morning of March 11. From the airport, Modi will hold a roadshow till Gujarat BJP headquarters – Shree Kamalam – in Gandhinagar. The roadshow is likely to see the presence of over four lakh people welcoming the PM.

At the party headquarters, the PM is scheduled to hold a meeting with party office bearers like Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assembly, state party unit leaders and members of the party’s state executive.

The same day, Modi will address a convention on Panchayati Raj at GMDC Ground in Ahmedabad.

On March 12, Modi will also participate in a function at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad to launch the annual sporting event Khel Mahakumbh.

The RSS meet will be held at Shree Nishkalanki Narayan Tirthdham Prernapith in Piraña village of Ahmedabad, which is originally known as Pir Imamshah Bawa shrine.

The area is looked after by the Imamshah Bawa trust which has both Hindus and Muslims as trustees and the site is currently under a bitter dispute.

The three day meet of RSS will be attended by the RSS chief (sarsanghchalak) Mohan Bhagwat, sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, sahsarkaryavah Manmohan Vaidya, Nadda, BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh among other leaders of the Sangh parivar.

While the RSS meet coincides with Modi’s visit, top RSS leaders remained tight-lipped about Modi attending the meet.

In a press conference organised at the shrine site on Wednesday, Sunil Ambekar, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of the RSS, said, “This is the most important annual meet of the RSS in terms of sheer numbers of karyakarta present and the decisions to be taken. This year, a total of 1,248 representatives are expected to arrive… Representatives from 36 like minded organisations such as Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, RSS Sevika Samiti will also join the meet.”

Ambekar added that the meet will see RSS leaders brainstorming on its future strategies.

When asked about the decision to organise the annual meet at the disputed site, Ambekar said, “Looking at the number of representatives to attend and the seating capacity required, we look for appropriate places. We then place our request to the host to allow us to organise the event. This year also, the host allowed us to organise the event.”