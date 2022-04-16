Modi praises Gujarat CM Patel for ‘far-sighted’ decisions for welfare of poor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a letter to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel commended the “far-sighted” decisions taken for the extensive public interest and welfare of the poor during the short period of 200 days of his government, said an official release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) Friday.

The release has highlighted the salient points of the PM’s letter to Patel.

As per the release, in his letter, the PM has recollected his visit to Gujarat in March while expressing gratitude for the immense affection shown by the people of Gujarat. The PM has also appreciated the details given to him by CM Patel on the firm manner in which Gujarat fought the Covid-19 pandemic while applauding the work done by Gujarat in vaccination against Covid-19.

Modi has referred to the opportunity he had to meet the village sarpanches during his visit in the letter and expressed happiness over enthusiasm for hard work for people prevailing among sarpanches.

He added that the enthusiasm towards work among women sarpanches marked the radical change in the direction of women’s empowerment. The Prime Minister also referred to the Rashtriya Raksha University while adding that it will play a key role in our new education system.

He also recollected the inaugural ceremony of 11th edition of Khel Mahakumbh and added that it is an important step towards making Gujarat a Sports hub.

Recalling the two road-shows he underwent during his visit in March, Modi mentioned that it is a symbol of “people’s faith” in them that they turned up in big numbers to shower blessings despite scorching heat.

Modi expressed happiness that the farmers of the state converted his appeal on water conservation as the chief minister into a people’s campaign. It is because of this campaign, he added, that Kutch district which was earlier known for drought has become famous for its agricultural products.

The release added that the PM has inspired CM Patel to work for fulfilling the dreams of freedom fighters and to make a New India. Meanwhile, PM Modi held a meeting with around 18 members of different district panchayats of Gujarat in New Delhi and gave them guidance on panchayat members’ contribution in strengthening Panchayati Raaj system and work done in that direction, said a statement from the CMO Friday. Modi also explained the district panchayat members the role to be played by members of institutes of self governance in spreading the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations extensively in rural areas as well.