While Opp sheds crocodile tears, Modi made Murmu first tribal woman President: JP Nadda

While the Opposition parties such as the Congress have been shedding crocodile tears for the tribal communities, it was former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who had started a separate tribal ministry, said BJP national president JP Nadda Tuesday.

He also highlighted it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who made Droupadi Murmu the first tribal woman President of India.

“People from the Congress and AAP shed crocodile’s tears and claim that they will do this and that for the tribals…

The Janjati Gaurav Diwas was set up by Modi. The research institute for tribals was started by Modi. Narendra Modi made Droupadi Murmu the first tribal president of India,” Nadda said, addressing a public gathering in Devgadh Baria of Dahod to campaign for BJP candidate and former Gujarat minister Bachu Khabad.

Currently, there are eight ministers and three governors in the Union government from the tribal community in the country, he said. “Wherever we get an opportunity, our PM Modi helps the tribals and provides them with strength,” Nadda added.

Nadda also alleged that the Congress and AAP are such parties who remain visible only during the elections and disappear after that. “These are such parties that remain visible during the elections and disappear after that,” Nadda said.

In an indirect reference, Nadda also suggested that such parties are like “fasli-batter (opportunist or fair-weather friends)” who are out to feed on crops cultivated by farmers.