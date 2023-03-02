MNREGA wage Rs 239, last hiked by Rs 10 in April 2022

The daily wage provided to MNREGA workers in Gujarat is Rs 239 and it was last increased by Rs 10 on April 1, 2022, the state legislature was informed by the government Wednesday.

In the past two years, 9,60,82,603 man-days of employment was provided in Gujarat. In 2021-22, 5,68,01,532 of man-days of work were provided, while in 2022-23 (as on December 2022), 3,92,81,071 mandays of work was provided, the government said in a written reply to a question asked by Congress MLA Amit Chavda during the Question Hour.

During this two-year period, Rs 3,052 crore of funds were provided by the Government of India. The Government of Gujarat contributed Rs 314.04 crore during this two-year period to the MNREGA scheme, the government stated in a written reply to another question by Congress MLA Jignesh Mewani.

In 2021-22, 18.43 lakh persons were provided employment, while 14.34 lakh persons were provided employment in 2022-23 (as on December 2022), the reply added. ENS