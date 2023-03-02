scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Advertisement

MNREGA wage Rs 239, last hiked by Rs 10 in April 2022

In 2021-22, 18.43 lakh persons were provided employment, while 14.34 lakh persons were provided employment in 2022-23 (as on December 2022), the reply added. ENS

During this two-year period, Rs 3,052 crore of funds were provided by the Government of India.
Listen to this article
MNREGA wage Rs 239, last hiked by Rs 10 in April 2022
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The daily wage provided to MNREGA workers in Gujarat is Rs 239 and it was last increased by Rs 10 on April 1, 2022, the state legislature was informed by the government Wednesday.

In the past two years, 9,60,82,603 man-days of employment was provided in Gujarat. In 2021-22, 5,68,01,532 of man-days of work were provided, while in 2022-23 (as on December 2022), 3,92,81,071 mandays of work was provided, the government said in a written reply to a question asked by Congress MLA Amit Chavda during the Question Hour.

During this two-year period, Rs 3,052 crore of funds were provided by the Government of India. The Government of Gujarat contributed Rs 314.04 crore during this two-year period to the MNREGA scheme, the government stated in a written reply to another question by Congress MLA Jignesh Mewani.

Also Read
gujarat
Gujarat Congress, AAP MLAs suspended for a day after walkout over ‘fake s...
After Gujarat man falls to death while trying to enter US illegally, 2 tr...
Congress denied Leader of Opposition post in Gujarat Assembly
More Muslim girls married Hindu boys, converted: Cong MLA

In 2021-22, 18.43 lakh persons were provided employment, while 14.34 lakh persons were provided employment in 2022-23 (as on December 2022), the reply added. ENS

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 02-03-2023 at 03:41 IST
Next Story

Religious conversions should have ‘no space in love and marriages’

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close