Gujarat: Singer Vaishali Bulsara goes missing, found strangled in her car’s backseat

Vaishali Bulsara, a 34-year-old singer, was found dead in the backseat of her car in Pardi taluka of Gujarat’s Valsad district on the evening of August 28, police said on Monday, adding that her husband lodged the previous morning a complaint that she had been missing.

After being informed of a woman found dead in a car near the Atul dam on the banks of the Par river, police identified her as the singer.

District superintendent of police Rajdeepsinh Zala said the woman had been strangled. “We have found that the cause of death is strangulation. We have also found her slippers below the driving seat. There was no resistance made by her, as no injury mark was found on her body and even her clothes were intact and not torn,” he said.

The police officer also said Vaishali had left her house in Valsad town at 6.45pm on August 27 after telling her husband that she was going to meet a friend near the Ayyappa temple on the outskirts of the town. “We have made five teams to probe into the incident,” he added.

Forensic laboratory officials reached the spot and collected samples from the car, and the body was taken to the Pardi referral hospital, where a postmortem was carried out on Monday morning.

A large number of people attended the singer’s funeral procession in the afternoon.

Vaishali married Hitesh Bulsara, a guitarist, in 2011 and they have two children, according to sources. Sources said Vaishali ran music classes in an apartment on Tithal Road in Valsad. She was famous for singing garbas during Navratri festivals.