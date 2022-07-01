Minister Purnesh Modi also tests Covid positive

After Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, senior cabinet minister Purnesh Modi tested positive for Covid-19. Modi, the state cabinet minister for road & building, transport, civil aviation and tourism & pilgrimage development, made his status public through an official message late Wednesday while requesting all those who came into his contact to get themselves tested.

Sources from Modi’s office said he has been home isolated. Modi’s condition is reported to be fine, sources added. Notably, CM Patel had also tested positive for Covid-19 Wednesday.

On Thursday, Gujarat reported a total of 547 fresh Covid cases. Ahmedabad city continued to top the list of places with highest cases by recording 222 new cases followed by Surat (82) and Vadodara (46). Currently, the state has 3,042 active Covid cases.