scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Must Read

Minister Purnesh Modi also tests Covid positive

Sources from Modi's office said he has been home isolated. Modi's condition is reported to be fine, sources added. Notably, CM Patel had also tested positive for Covid-19 Wednesday.

By: Express News Service | Gandhinagar |
July 1, 2022 1:21:29 am
rajya sabha election, Paresh Dhanani, gujarat congress mlas resort, congress mlas poaching, indian express newsGujarat cabinet minister Purnesh Modi. (File)

After Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, senior cabinet minister Purnesh Modi tested positive for Covid-19. Modi, the state cabinet minister for road & building, transport, civil aviation and tourism & pilgrimage development, made his status public through an official message late Wednesday while requesting all those who came into his contact to get themselves tested.

Sources from Modi’s office said he has been home isolated. Modi’s condition is reported to be fine, sources added. Notably, CM Patel had also tested positive for Covid-19 Wednesday.

On Thursday, Gujarat reported a total of 547 fresh Covid cases. Ahmedabad city continued to top the list of places with highest cases by recording 222 new cases followed by Surat (82) and Vadodara (46). Currently, the state has 3,042 active Covid cases.

Best of Express Premium
Newsmaker | Eknath Shinde: No. 2 after the Thackerays, backer of BJP, MVA...Premium
Newsmaker | Eknath Shinde: No. 2 after the Thackerays, backer of BJP, MVA...
UPSC Key-June 30, 2022: Why to read ‘Collective Responsibility’ or ‘Inver...Premium
UPSC Key-June 30, 2022: Why to read ‘Collective Responsibility’ or ‘Inver...
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan: ‘Don’t know of a ...Premium
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan: ‘Don’t know of a ...
Efforts to estimate poverty from 2011-21 are commendable, given absence o...Premium
Efforts to estimate poverty from 2011-21 are commendable, given absence o...
More Premium Stories >>

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Gandhinagar News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 30: Latest News
Advertisement