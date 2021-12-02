scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 01, 2021
Mevani seeks to cancel Vibrant Gujarat Summit amid Covid variant concerns

🔴 Mevani released a video on social media in this regard requesting the Gujarat government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to not hold the summit which is scheduled next month between January 10-12.

By: Express News Service | Gandhinagar |
December 2, 2021 1:35:27 am
Jignesh Mevani said that when the health infrastructure is not very good, the new variant may spell havoc and we should not take risk. (File)

Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani on Wednesday demanded to cancel the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit owing to the threat posed by the new coronavirus variant, Omicron.

Mevani released a video on social media in this regard requesting the Gujarat government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to not hold the summit which is scheduled next month between January 10-12.

Mevani said, “Considering the opinion of national and global experts about the threat being posed by the new variant, we must stop the Vibrant Summit for one year.”

He said that when the health infrastructure is not very good, the new variant may spell havoc and we should not take risk.

