Mevani, Cong MLAs suspended from Assembly over OBC quota issue

Around 12 Congress MLAs, including independent legislator Jignesh Mevani, were suspended following which their party colleagues staged a walk out from the Gujarat assembly Thursday after Chief Whip CJ Chavda demanded a 30-minute discussion on OBC reservation in local bodies.

Chavda demanded that the Assembly discuss OC reservation in local bodies and the Commission formed by the state government to fix the community’s reservation in local bodies. He stated that the figures of castes being presented before the OBC Commission would create discrepancy. Following this, senior Congress leader Amit Chavda, too, spoke on the issue. However, the Congress demand was not accepted by Speaker Nimaben Acharya and got his words expunged from the record of the House.

The Speaker did not allow the Opposition demand stating they did not have any prior discussion with her and she cannot suddenly allow the same. Amid all these, a number of Congress MLAs and Mevani rushed to the Well of the House holding placards demanding caste-based census.

Soon after, the Speaker ordered the suspension of the opposition members who were protesting in the Well of the House following which the marshals evicted Mevani, Baldevji Thakor, Rutvij Makwana, Raghu Desai, Vikram Maadam, Rajesh Gohil, Vimal Chudasama, Chandanji Thakor and Bharatji Thakor, among others.

To fix OBC reservation in local bodies, the Gujarat government has appointed a commission headed by a retired High Court judge, K S Jhaveri. Earlier, Gujarat had 10 per cent OBC reservation in local bodies. However, the dedicated Commission was formed following a Supreme Court order to fix the issue.