Man kills addict son, disposes of body parts at different areas, held: Police

A 65-year-old man was arrested Saturday for allegedly killing his son, who was suffering from addiction, and later hacking his body parts and disposing them off at different locations in Ahmedabad.

According to police, Nilesh Joshi, a resident of Ambawadi in Ahmedabad, was held from Awadh Express train at a railway station in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan Saturday afternoon, as he was on his way to Nepal border via Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Joshi, who retired as a Traffic Inspector, allegedly killed his 21-year-old son Swayam at their residence on July 18 morning, after a verbal altercation, police said. The 65-year-old man had allegedly cut his son’s body in six pieces using an electronic cutter and then disposed of them in big plastic bags at Vasna and Ellis Bridge areas of Ahmedabad.

Discovery of body parts from posh areas of Ahmedabad in the past three-four days had raised an alarm among the public, leading to the case being handed over to Ahmedabad City Police’s Detection of Crime Branch.

In a press conference held in Ahmedabad Sunday, Premvir Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime, said, “The father-son duo had fought on many occasions, due to the latter’s drug and liquor addiction problems. On July 18 morning, Swayam Joshi had a verbal altercation with his father for money. After Nilesh Joshi had refused to gives his money, a fight occurred between the two after which Nilesh used a grinder rock kept in the kitchen to hit his son on the head sevarl times resulting in his death.”

The accused then purchased plastic bags and electronic cutter from a market in Kalupur and used the cutter to cut the body in six parts and packed the parts in the polybags, Singh said.

“Nilesh traveled on his scooter to throw the bags in Vasna and Ellis Bridge areas of Ahmedabad. An FIR in this regard was lodged at Vasna Police Station on July 20 after discovery of a human torso in a bag,” the Additional Commissioner of Police said.

Singh added that after the murder, Joshi tried to flee to Nepal, however, he had a wish to visit Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur of Uttar Pradesh.

“Using technical analysis, we found out that the accused is present at Gangapur railway station at Sawai Madhopur of Rajasthan. The accused was then detained by a joint team of DCB and Railway Police. The accused told us that after throwing the body parts of his son, he locked his house and left for Surat in a bus. From Surat, he boarded the Awadh Express at 2 am to travel to Gorakhpur in UP. We detained him at Gangapur railway station in Rajasthan,” said Singh.

According to police, Joshi’s wife and daughter are settled in Germany for the past six years due to which he was staying with his son.

Crime Sequence

July 18 5 am : Swayam, was in an inebriated state, had an altercation with his father after the latter refuses to give him money. Nilesh took a grinder rock and hit Swayam on his head 7-8 times, bludgeoning him to death.

July 18 10 am : Joshi takes his scooty to travel to Kalupur where he purchased electric cutter and plastic bags.

July 18 12 pm: The accused used an electric cutter to cut the body into six parts. He threw the bags in Vasna and Ellis Bridge areas. The next day he locked the house and took a state transport bus to Surat

July 20 : A plastic bag containing torso is found at a garbage heap in an open ground near Ayyappa temple in Vasna. FIR lodged.

July 21: Another plastic bag containing limbs found in Ellisbridge

July 22: Police find major clue with CCTV footage of an elderly man riding a scooty with plastic bags. Use of vehicle’s registration number helped police to zero upon Joshi.

July 23: Police gets a tip that the accused is boarding Awadh Express from Surat railway station at 2 am. Crime Branch contacts Railway Police and accused is detained in Rajasthan.