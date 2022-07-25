Man beaten up after being tied to tree ‘for attacking schoolgirl’; three booked

July 25, 2022 12:51:37 am
A man was tied upside down from a tree and beaten up by some villagers for allegedly attacking a teenage girl in Patan district, with the police registering a case against three persons after a video of the incident surfaced on social media. In the video, a man tied upside down from a tree was being slapped repeatedly by some persons while onlookers gathered at the spot, a police official said on Sunday.
The incident occurred at Vana village in Saraswati taluka on July 22, and a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 114 (abettor present when offence committed) of the Indian Penal Code, said inspector A M Chaudhary of Vagdod police station.
“On July 22, some schoolgirls were sitting in the village when a man attacked one of them, a 15-year-old student, with a sharp weapon without any provocation. The girl was injured in the attack,” the officer said, adding that the attacker was identified as Jivanji Thakor. Some villagers nabbed Thakor (22) and decided to punish him before handing him to the police, Chaudhary said, adding that the police arrived and arrested Thakor. The trio booked for thrashing Thakor is yet to be arrested, he said.
