Mahi Bajaj Sagar dam issue: Jitu Vaghani slams Rajasthan minister for ‘anti-Gujarat’ statement

Education Minister Jitu Vaghani on Wednesday said that Rajasthan Water Resources Minister Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya has exposed the “hatred towards Gujarat” through his statement that the state will stop releasing water from Mahi Bajaj Sagar dam to neighbouring state Gujarat.

Addressing media persons, Vaghani, who is also the spokesperson of Gujarat government, said, “By making a statement that they (Rajasthan) will stop releasing water from Mahi Bajaj Sagar dam to Gujarat, the Rajasthan minister has exposed their hatred towards Gujarat and it is condemnable. By making such a statement, he (Malviya) has also violated the 1966 agreement regarding water distribution.”

Under an agreement signed in 1966, Gujarat is entitled to get 40 Thousand Million Cubic (TMC) feet water per year from the Mahi Bajaj Sagar Dam situated in Rajathan.

Vaghani also said that the statement by the minister of the Congress-ruled government shows his anti-Gujarat mindset.

The education minister also insisted that it is not good to do politics on issues like water and that all the partner states in an agreement for water distribution must follow through.

“By not doing so (following the conditions of the agreement), Congress has tried to create animosity and Gujarat government will not tolerate that,” Vaghani was quoted as saying by an official release.

Vaghani also said that as per an agreement, Gujarat is still giving 0.5 MAF (million acre feet) water from the river Narmada to neighbouring Rajasthan .

He added that Rajasthan owes Rs 559 crore to Gujarat in this regard and yet the latter has not stopped releasing the water to Rajasthan.