Mahendrabhai, who promoted book reading, passes away at 99

Mahendrabhai Meghani, known for his massive effort in promoting good reading among Gujaratis by providing the best of world literature at affordable prices through various unique initiatives, passed away at his residence in Bhavnagar, Wednesday. He was 99.

The eldest son of legendary Gujarati writer-poet Jhaverchand Meghani, Mahendrabhai is survived by two daughters – Manjari and Anjani – and two sons – Abul and Gopal.

Mahendrabhai’s son Gopal told The Indian Express, “He was bedridden for the past 15 days and had stopped eating for the past two-three days. We will conduct his last rites in a simple manner in Bhavnagar tomorrow.”

Born to Jhaverchand Meghani and Damayanti Meghani on June 20, 1923 in Mumbai, Mahendrabhai had launched Lokmilap, a publishing house, in 1950 and subsequently started a bookstore by the same name in Bhavnagar. The bookstore was closed in 2020. Mahendrabhai was also renowned for translating internationally known literary works into Gujarati and bringing its abridged versions as well.

In fact, because of his efforts in promoting book reading – both prose and verse – in Gujarat, he won the sobriquet of Granth na Gandhi (Gandhi of Books). Mahendrabhai used to call his book business as “punya no vepar (business of righteousness)”.