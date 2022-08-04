scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Mahendrabhai, who promoted book reading, passes away at 99

The eldest son of legendary Gujarati writer-poet Jhaverchand Meghani, Mahendrabhai is survived by two daughters – Manjari and Anjani - and two sons – Abul and Gopal.

By: Express News Service | Gandhinagar |
August 4, 2022 12:34:44 am
Mahendrabhai Meghani, Gujarat latest news, Gujarat news updates, Gujarati writers, Indian ExpressBorn to Jhaverchand Meghani and Damayanti Meghani on June 20, 1923 in Mumbai, Mahendrabhai had launched Lokmilap, a publishing house, in 1950 and subsequently started a bookstore by the same name in Bhavnagar. (file)

Mahendrabhai Meghani, known for his massive effort in promoting good reading among Gujaratis by providing the best of world literature at affordable prices through various unique initiatives, passed away at his residence in Bhavnagar, Wednesday. He was 99.

The eldest son of legendary Gujarati writer-poet Jhaverchand Meghani, Mahendrabhai is survived by two daughters – Manjari and Anjani – and two sons – Abul and Gopal.

Mahendrabhai’s son Gopal told The Indian Express, “He was bedridden for the past 15 days and had stopped eating for the past two-three days. We will conduct his last rites in a simple manner in Bhavnagar tomorrow.”

Born to Jhaverchand Meghani and Damayanti Meghani on June 20, 1923 in Mumbai, Mahendrabhai had launched Lokmilap, a publishing house, in 1950 and subsequently started a bookstore by the same name in Bhavnagar. The bookstore was closed in 2020. Mahendrabhai was also renowned for translating internationally known literary works into Gujarati and bringing its abridged versions as well.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...Premium
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...Premium
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...Premium
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...

In fact, because of his efforts in promoting book reading – both prose and verse – in Gujarat, he won the sobriquet of Granth na Gandhi (Gandhi of Books). Mahendrabhai used to call his book business as “punya no vepar (business of righteousness)”.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Gandhinagar News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 12:34:44 am

Most Popular

1

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

2

SC's PMLA ruling: 17 Oppn parties term order 'dangerous', seek review

3

Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway'

4

Day after raids at Herald House, Young Indian office sealed by ED

5

Cannot evict people with bulldozer at doorstep without notice: Delhi HC

Featured Stories

Taiwan between giants
Taiwan between giants
Getting back on track after Covid: What the world can learn from India
Getting back on track after Covid: What the world can learn from India
An Expert Explains: Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the In...
An Expert Explains: Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the In...
India's trade deficit surges to over $31 bn – what is trade deficit, is i...
India's trade deficit surges to over $31 bn – what is trade deficit, is i...
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle
Rahul watching, sparring Karnataka Congress leaders turn up for birthday ...
Rahul watching, sparring Karnataka Congress leaders turn up for birthday ...
Women's cricket: India vs Barbados
CWG 2022 LIVE

Women's cricket: India vs Barbados

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari fined for violating traffic rules during rally

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari fined for violating traffic rules during rally

CJI's office gets communication from Centre urging him to recommend successor

CJI's office gets communication from Centre urging him to recommend successor

Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’

Premium
OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

A brown knight in a veshti, here’s how Chess Olympiad’s mascot ‘Thambi’ was created

A brown knight in a veshti, here’s how Chess Olympiad’s mascot ‘Thambi’ was created

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India
Explained

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India

Premium
‘A dream come true’: Mother-daughter duo fly plane together

‘A dream come true’: Mother-daughter duo fly plane together

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Laal Singh Chaddha

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement