scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Lumpy Skin Disease: Ban on livestock transport from 14 districts

Spokesperson of the state government Jitu Vaghani said that the former has been working on war-footing for the treatment and vaccination of animals against the disease.

By: Express News Service | Gandhinagar |
July 27, 2022 11:41:01 pm
Jitu Vaghani, Gandhinagar, Gujarat government, Lumpy Skin Disease, Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsJitu Vaghani

To check further spread of Lumpy Skin Disease among livestock in the state, the Gujarat government has banned transport of livestock out of 14 affected districts.

Spokesperson of the state government Jitu Vaghani said that the former has been working on war-footing for the treatment and vaccination of animals against the disease.

An official release stated that so far, 1,066 animals have died due to the disease in the state. The disease has been seen among cows and buffaloes.

The 14 affected districts from which the transport of animals has been banned include Kutch, Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Rajkot, Porbandar, Morbi, Surendranagar, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Botad, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Banaskantha, and Patan.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Gang war between school students’ behind bomb attacks in Pra...Premium
‘Gang war between school students’ behind bomb attacks in Pra...
UPSC Key-July 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated wi...Premium
UPSC Key-July 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated wi...
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack

Quoting Vaghani, the release stated that so far 3.33 lakh animals were vaccinated against the disease.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Gandhinagar News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd

Most Popular

1

Mithun Chakraborty claims 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP; ruling party hits back

2

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

3

Explained: All about the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging the Money Laundering Act

4

Maharashtra two-man show nearing end, Cabinet expansion on the anvil

5

Forces in India, US seek to sow division: USAID administrator

Featured Stories

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
India at Commonwealth Games: Sports governance needs to change
India at Commonwealth Games: Sports governance needs to change
Explained: What is cryptojacking, the cyber attack carried out by crypto ...
Explained: What is cryptojacking, the cyber attack carried out by crypto ...
Explained: India’s role in UN Peacekeeping Missions over the years
Explained: India’s role in UN Peacekeeping Missions over the years
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
‘Revdi’ debate: How EC revised poll code guidelines on freebies after 201...
‘Revdi’ debate: How EC revised poll code guidelines on freebies after 201...
Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

3rd ODI: India reach 115/1 before rain stops play
LIVE UPDATES

3rd ODI: India reach 115/1 before rain stops play

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
Opinion

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee

How EC revised poll guidelines on freebies after 2013 SC order
‘Revdi’ debate

How EC revised poll guidelines on freebies after 2013 SC order

Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated with celebrity’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated with celebrity’

Premium
Mithun claims 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP

Mithun claims 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP

A case of SC’s comments going against Indian values
Opinion

A case of SC’s comments going against Indian values

Premium
Kerala man travels around Europe on plane he built during lockdown

Kerala man travels around Europe on plane he built during lockdown

What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer's
Explained

What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer's

Premium
Shamshera director on film's box office failure: 'Couldn't handle hate and rage'

Shamshera director on film's box office failure: 'Couldn't handle hate and rage'

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement