Lumpy Skin Disease: Ban on livestock transport from 14 districts

July 27, 2022 11:41:01 pm
To check further spread of Lumpy Skin Disease among livestock in the state, the Gujarat government has banned transport of livestock out of 14 affected districts.
Spokesperson of the state government Jitu Vaghani said that the former has been working on war-footing for the treatment and vaccination of animals against the disease.
An official release stated that so far, 1,066 animals have died due to the disease in the state. The disease has been seen among cows and buffaloes.
The 14 affected districts from which the transport of animals has been banned include Kutch, Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Rajkot, Porbandar, Morbi, Surendranagar, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Botad, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Banaskantha, and Patan.
Quoting Vaghani, the release stated that so far 3.33 lakh animals were vaccinated against the disease.
